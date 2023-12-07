Submit Release
Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies across the state to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin, 53, of Beulah, who died in the line of duty Wednesday. Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Paul Martin devoted his life to public safety, risking his own safety every time he put on the uniform to protect the lives of his fellow citizens and communities,” Burgum said. “Words cannot express the depths of our gratitude for Deputy Martin’s ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Kathryn and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to his family and friends, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the entire law enforcement community. We fly the flags at half-staff to honor his memory, his bravery and his incredible legacy of service.”

Flags should already be at half-staff today in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Martin’s interment. An updated flag directive will be sent when funeral arrangements are announced. 

