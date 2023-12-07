Learn about fly fishing Dec. 16 at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation Center

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Fly fishing is a unique form of fishing that has its own set of equipment, lures, and strategies.

People can learn more about this distinctive style of fishing at the free Dec. 16 program: “Learning to Fish: Intro to Fly Fishing.” This program is being jointly put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma (MAKO) Fly Fishers. The program will be 9 a.m.-noon at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, which is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes and MAKO anglers will discuss fly fishing, fly tying and strategies for catching fish with a fly rod. Participants will also have a chance to test their casting skills during the program. All supplies will be provided, but people are welcome to bring their own fishing equipment. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196698

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.