HIP-HOP EDUCATION CENTER and HIGH SCHOOL OF ART AND DESIGN WITH SUPPORT FROM APPLE CELEBRATE RISING ARTISTS INSPIRED BY WILD STYLE

We're thrilled that our partners at Hip-Hop Education Center and Apple have created space to iterate on Wild Style's art among the progenitors of the most influential cultural medium in the world.” — Re-Sugiura, Principal, High School of Art and Design

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIP-HOP EDUCATION CENTER and HIGH SCHOOL OF ART AND DESIGN WITH SUPPORT FROM APPLE CELEBRATE RISING ARTISTS INSPIRED BY WILD STYLE

On December 12th at Apple Fifth Avenue, Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC) and High School of Art and Design (HSAD) will spotlight the next generation of young professionals through Apple’s Today at Apple program. The rising artists from HSAD reimagine the Wild Style in honor of the iconic film’s 40th anniversary.

Students will present their designs to a panel of special guests including graffiti legends and HSAD alumni Lady Pink and Carlos Mare, and will share how they used iPad and Apple Pencil to create their own remix of art and culture. There will also be a special performance by music and multimedia duo, Soul Science Lab.

"The young professionals at Art and Design have been given a fabulous opportunity to connect their technical skills and creativity with a legacy of Hip-Hop culture that has deep roots at A&D. We're thrilled that our partners at HHEC and Apple have created space to iterate on Wild Style's art among the progenitors of the most influential cultural medium in the world," said Maximillian Re-Sugiura, Principal, High School of Art and Design.

The collaboration between the HHEC and Apple began earlier this year with the launch of the Created By Hip-Hop campaign to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and to lift the next generation of artists, content producers, and community leaders.

Over the summer, HHEC and Apple teamed up with the Department of Probation and The Osborne Association, worked with 22 youth from the Bronx and Harlem to design and build a creative studio in the NeON Probation Center. Through Apple’s free Today at Apple programming which helps customers unleash their creativity and enrich lives through technology, the participants met Hip-Hop artists and industry professionals, learned about Hip-Hop history, and went on field trips to The Hip-Hop Museum, Brooklyn Library, and professional recording studios. They also used Apple products to create music, art, photography, and document their journey.

“Out of all the projects the Hip-Hop Education Center has been part of, this collaboration is the most fulfilling and meaningful one because we are planting a tree with opportunities and hope, " said Martha Diaz, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Curator of the Hip-Hop Education Center.

On August 26th, Martha Diaz, and Queen Herawin, Chief Curriculum Officer, participated in a panel discussion with Alisha Johnson Wilder, Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Director, and Prophet, Artist Relations at Apple Music, to discuss their commitment to community impact through their work.

For more information, visit: apple.co/wild-style

About Hip-Hop Education Center

The mission of the Hip-Hop Education Center is to empower individuals and communities by catalyzing social change and equity through research, curated curricula, collaborative programming, career and leadership training, and the development of a living archive.

www.hiphopeducation.org

About High School of Art and Design

The mission of the High School of Art & Design is to inspire, educate, and fully prepare our gifted students to become exceptional artists. Through a unified curriculum that incorporates a broad spectrum of disciplines integrating art, technology and academics, our students are prepared to go on to college and careers with industry-standard mastery in the major of their choice.

www.artanddesignhs.org/

