The World Class Mayo Clinic Champions Joymind's Hypnotherapy Approach for Optimal Wellness

We are not what happened to us; we are what we wish to become.” — Carl G. Jung

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joymind , a leading provider of transformative hypnotherapy , proudly champions its innovative approach to clinical hypnotherapy, which is similarly performed by the globally renowned Mayo Clinic. As a trailblazer in contemporary medicine and Complimentary and Alternative Medicines (CAM), the Mayo Clinic's recognition underscores the efficacy and value of Joymind's comprehensive Hypnotherapy techniques.Unlocking Potential through Joymind's Hypnotherapy ApproachHypnosis, a state of heightened awareness and deep relaxation, serves as the foundation for Joymind's transformative Hypnotherapy. While often used interchangeably, Joymind emphasizes that Hypnotherapy is a nuanced blend of modalities and treatments employing hypnosis. This powerful methodology utilizes verbal repetition, relaxation imagery, mental modeling, and linguistic pacing and leading to reshaping thoughts and beliefs at their core.Joymind's Hypnotherapy is a creative and liberating process that transcends old habits, embedding new, positive behaviors. Enriched with principles from Positive and Spiritual Psychology, Depth Psychology, and wisdom traditions, Joymind offers a holistic and philosophical approach to enhance overall well-being.The Depth Psychology foundation is based on the works of Sigmund Freud and Carl G. Jung, who understood that the actual outcomes of life, creativity, great works of art, and all inventions was because of the unconscious factors at work.Mayo Clinic's Recognition: Validating Excellence in Holistic WellnessMayo Clinic, synonymous with excellence in medical care, acknowledges the significance of complementary and alternative medical treatments, including hypnosis. Recognizing the benefits of teamwork, Mayo Clinic specialists seamlessly integrate hypnosis into comprehensive treatment plans, promoting physical, mental, and spiritual wellness Mayo Clinic employs hypnosis as a dual-purpose therapy—psychological and medical—to alleviate symptoms associated with various diseases and conditions, such as stress, anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Furthermore, hypnosis is utilized to reduce anxiety before medical procedures and surgeries.Empowering Change, One Session at a Time*Joymind Hypnotherapists and Coaches are not licensed physicians, psychiatrists, or psychologists and are unable to diagnose, prescribe, or treat any emotional or mental disorders or any medical condition.**93% effective after 6 sessions. Source: (Psychotherapy: Theory, Research & Practice (Spring, 1970)).†Individual results will vary.

