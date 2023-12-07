AVASK unveils new strategic growth with appointment of new CEO Bojan Gajic and enhanced global tech-enabled services

Today, AVASK Accounting & Business Consultants Ltd announced a series of strategic expansions, including the appointment of a new CEO, Bojan Gajic.

I am excited about the opportunity to help AVASK continue to execute on the commitment to serve the e-commerce community by reducing the friction of cross-border expansion”
— Bojan Gajic, CEO at AVASK
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVASK, a pioneer in e-commerce solutions today announced a series of strategic expansions reinforcing its position as a global leader in cross-border expansion.

Central to this announcement and adding to the momentum of AVASK is the appointment of Bojan Gajic, the visionary former Executive of Helium 10, as their new Chief Executive Officer. Gajic’s extensive experience in scaling technology-driven solutions in the e-commerce sector is poised to accelerate the innovative approach of AVASK towards global market expansion.

Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment at AVASK, with the internalisation of EU VAT and Customs services, and a substantial enhancement of its Logistics capabilities, re-aligning the company’s focus on comprehensive service enhancement, particularly accelerating delivery of value to its customers through effective and innovative use of technology.

Bojan brings a wealth of experience which ushers in a new dawn for the business. He has spent the last two-decades scaling technology businesses within the e-commerce industry, and his customer obsession is on-par with AVASK founding partners Dr Angelos Katsaris and Melanie Shabangu. His goal at AVASK is clear: continue bridging the transatlantic gap between the marketplaces and ensuring a frictionless cross-border experience for e-commerce entrepreneurs.

Dr. Angelos Katsaris, Co-founder at AVASK, said: "Bojan's leadership is a significant catalyst in our journey towards global market dominance. His expertise in software development and e-commerce will be instrumental in advancing our technological edge, providing our clients with sophisticated and tailored global expansion solutions."

“AVASK already unlocked the cross-border trade and rapid scale for thousands of e-commerce business generating tens of billions in revenue on Amazon, eBay, Allegro, Shopify and many other platforms," said Gajic. "I am excited about the opportunity to help AVASK continue to execute on the commitment to serve the e-commerce community by reducing the friction of cross-border expansion and allowing brands to focus on making great products available to buyers in Europe, North America and beyond. We will internalise the cross-border trade complexity, making the deep and broad expertise of AVASK’s team more readily available to businesses eager to succeed.”

This expansion strategy signals AVASK's commitment to maintaining its leading role in supporting e-commerce businesses worldwide, leveraging these advancements in fostering new partnerships and enhancing existing ones, for shared growth and success in the international arena.

AVASK Accounting & Business Consultants are a global e-commerce consultancy firm of accountants, indirect tax specialists and international business consultancy experts. We currently assist over 12,000 e-commerce entrepreneurs and business owners to manage their global cross-border trading, with clients from 50 countries of the world in our portfolio. Our dedicated team of consultants, VAT and sales tax experts, and chartered accountants boast an exceptionally wide and varied range of backgrounds and experience. This provides us with a unique insight into the way in which VAT and customs duty impacts businesses, and more importantly, allows us to provide innovative solutions that offer significant value to our clients. For companies considering global expansion, understanding the tax obligations in different regions can be incredibly complex and distracting. Trust AVASK to help your business expand into any marketplace, such as the UK, EU, USA, UAE and Australia. Our experts are on hand to provide you with the very best advice and support on developing and expanding into these territories seamlessly by reducing the administrative burden, leaving you to focus on your core business.

