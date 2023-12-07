99% Placement Rate, High Salaries for Class of ’23 Highlight Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Strong ROI
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
Career preparation, internships & research opportunities are elements that make the college's graduates in high demand by employers and graduate schools
Employers and graduate schools have long appreciated the outstanding value and strong skills and work ethic that our graduates bring to America’s high-tech workforce.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 99% placement rate and high starting salaries across the entire graduating Class of 2023 once again showcases Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s strong value, return on investment, and career opportunities that have earned top marks this year in several college guides.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
This marks the third straight year that the college’s placement rate has been 99% within six months of graduation, the National Association of Colleges and Employers reporting standard. The average starting salary for the Class of 2023 was $79,126, with a $144,000 high accepted salary.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons pointed out that Class of 2023 members accepted offers from 219 companies and 33 graduate schools from throughout the world. Students reaped the benefits of a record number of companies coming to campus recruiting events throughout the 2022-23 school year.
“Employers and graduate schools have long appreciated the outstanding value and strong skills and work ethic that our graduates bring to America’s high-tech workforce,” said Coons. “Our dedication to providing quality hands-on science, engineering, and mathematics education that’s infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individual attention prepares our students to make worthwhile contributions in a variety of career fields.”
Employment opportunities for the Class of 2023 came from such companies as Caterpillar, Texas Instruments, Amazon, Raytheon, Eli Lilly & Company, Microsoft, Milwaukee Tool, GE Aircraft, Edgile, and Epic Systems. Featured graduate schools for master’s and doctorate degrees include Carnegie Mellon, Cornell, Duke, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Johns Hopkins, Texas A&M, and Virgina Tech.
Rose-Hulman ranked in the top five nationally for career preparation in the Wall Street Journal 2024 Best Colleges subcategories, based on student surveys. The Princeton Review’s 2024 Best 389 Colleges guide gave the college top marks for internships while being in the top-10 for career placement and career services – key elements contributing to Rose-Hulman’s continued strong return on investment. As an institution, Rose-Hulman ranked in the top 20 nationally in the Wall Street Journal’s Best Colleges in America guide and No. 1 in the nation for undergraduate engineering education for the 25th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report.
Placement prospects for next year’s graduating class also are off to a strong start, with 267 companies attending this year’s Fall Career Fair and several other prospective employers attending other campus events to make students aware of full time, internship, and co-op positions. Thousands of opportunities are listed exclusively for Rose-Hulman students on the Handshake online placement service. A Winter Career Fair is planned on campus January 24 – the second of three recruitment events hosted each academic year.
Rose-Hulman’s deadline to apply for the 2024-25 academic year is Feb. 1, 2024. Apply at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,250 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY
For interview requests, please contact Dale Long, director of media relations, at dale.long@rose-hulman.edu or 1-812-208-5615.
DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:
A Dropbox with latest Rose-Hulman campus images can be found at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zthusoaje5hxxj8/AABpn2jFGA2X-BUpvBn6Ka6ca?dl=0
Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell
ROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:
Video showcasing Rose-Hulman’s campus can be found at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5SWNoGWkf0&t
Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.
Dale Long
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+18128778418 ext.
dale.long@rose-hulman.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Media B-roll Video