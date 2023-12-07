Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,693 in the last 365 days.

National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 49.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 12, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 29, 2023.

The Company has approximately 91.9 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

Primary Logo

You just read:

National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more