ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Publication Demonstrating That Plasma Levels of NLRP3 Inflammasomes Correlate with Progression of Diabetic Kidney Disease in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), which affects around 240 million people with Type 2 diabetes worldwide, is the leading cause of end-stage renal disease, which requires dialysis or kidney transplant for survival.

The article published in Alternative Therapies demonstrates that plasma NLRP3 inflammasomes and their resulting proinflammatory cytokines are significantly elevated in early-stage DKD and that levels progressively increase as kidney function worsens, with highly significant elevations (p<0.01) at each stage of disease. Data suggest that early DKD intervention with inflammasome inhibitors has potential to attenuate disease progression.

ZyVersa is developing Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which inhibits multiple inflammasome pathways (including the inflammasome NLRP3 pathway) to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation that is pathogenic in DKD and other inflammatory diseases.

In the paper titled, “Correlation Between Plasma NLRP3, IL-1β, and IL-18 and Diabetic Nephropathy in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes,” the authors evaluated the plasma of 152 patients with type 2 diabetes and DKD stratified by stage of disease (stages 1-5) and 30 patients with type 2 diabetes without kidney disease who serve as controls. Following are key findings reported in the paper:

Plasma levels of NLRP3 and proinflammatory cytokines, IL-1β, and IL-18, were significantly higher than controls in patients in each of the 5 stages of DKD, with progressively higher levels as kidney disease progressed (p<0.01).

NLRP3, IL-1β, and IL-18 levels positively correlated with DKD stage (p= 0.01), based on the Spearman correlation analysis.

These data are consistent with other studies demonstrating that inflammation has an important role in the development and progression of DKD.



“The research published in Alternative Therapies reinforces the role of inflammasome-driven inflammation in development and progression of DKD, the leading cause of end-stage kidney disease, which requires dialysis or kidney transplant for survival,” commented Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. “Although substantial progress has been made in slowing progression of DKD with introduction of ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and most recently SGLT2 inhibitors, patients are still progressing to end-stage renal disease. The data published in Alternative Therapies suggest that early DKD intervention with inflammasome inhibitors has potential to help attenuate disease progression.”

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response. To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here .

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com .

