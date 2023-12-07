DEADLINE ALERT for DMTK, FTCH, SPWR, AHCO: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)

Class Period: March 8, 2021 – November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors; (2) that, as a result, there was a lower average selling price for DermTech’s DMT; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – August 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (2) Farfetch also faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (3) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (4) all the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch’s revenue and GMV growth; (5) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – October 24, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, the Company had inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO)

Class Period: August 4, 2020 – February 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period: (1) AdaptHealth misstated the Company’s true ability to generate organic growth in its diabetes segment; (2) AdaptHealth engaged in improper upcoding and other illicit billing practices; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

