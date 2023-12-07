Kelly, Trotter & Franzen to Celebrate 30 Years of Excellence in Civil Liability Defense

Leading Law Firm Marks Three Decades of Providing Outstanding Legal Counsel and Advocacy

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly, Trotter & Franzen, experts in civil liability defense, revealed today that they are preparing to commemorate their 30th year in operation. With offices in Long Beach and San Diego, Calif., the firm has aggressively represented clients for almost three decades, through quality counsel and advocacy, securing a trial success rate exceeding 93 percent and achieving favorable settlement outcomes for their clients.



"We are a diverse and deep team that defends clients with skillful guidance and unwavering support," stated John C. Kelly, a founding member of Kelly, Trotter & Franzen. "We are committed to serving our clientele, which encompasses hospital systems and insurance providers across the state of California and the nation, as well as supporting our communities."

Kelly, Trotter & Franzen serves its clients through a deep bench of 15 partners with extensive trial expertise, with industrious and effective associate attorneys, making a team of more than 35 attorneys. Clients' needs are also addressed by the firm’s appellate team, led by an appellate specialist, certified by the State Bar of California.

The legal professionals at Kelly, Trotter & Franzen, previously known as Carroll, Kelly, Trotter & Franzen, have earned acclaim for their outstanding legal achievements. The firm's accomplished defense attorneys possess expertise in various fields, such as elder abuse; dental, medical, pharmacy, and hospital malpractice; traumatic brain injury; product liability; and general liability. For further information, visit kellytrotter.com.

ABOUT KELLY, TROTTER & FRANZEN

