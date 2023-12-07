BOSS Audio Systems Promotes Matt Delgado to Director of Sales
BOSS Audio Systems is proud to announce the promotion of Matt Delgado to the role of Director of Sales.OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leader in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce the promotion of Matt Delgado to the role of Director of Sales. Formerly the National Sales Manager for Planet Audio, Matt has a proven track record in driving success within the 12V industry.
As Director of Sales, Matt will oversee and manage all aspects of BOSS Audio Systems' sales operations. His strategic approach and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in fostering strong relationships with National Retail, Distributor, and Dealer partners, driving revenue growth in these critical sectors.
Matt Delgado expressed his excitement for the new role, stating, "I am honored and excited to take on the responsibilities of Director of Sales at BOSS Audio Systems. BOSS has been at the forefront of innovation in the 12 Volt aftermarket industry for over three decades, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success in this new capacity."
Navid Farhand, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for BOSS Audio Systems, is confident in Matt's leadership. "Matt Delgado has consistently demonstrated dedication and expertise in driving results for BOSS Audio Systems. As Director of Sales, we believe he will excel in guiding our sales operations to achieve new milestones. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make in this expanded role."
The future looks bright for BOSS Audio Systems with Matt Delgado at the helm of the company’s sales operations, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and excellence in the 12 Volt aftermarket industry.
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Established in 1987, BOSS Audio Systems is a leading innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, the company is renowned for delivering high-quality products featuring the latest technology, providing a powerful sound experience. With over 30 years of industry leadership, BOSS Audio Systems offers a diverse range of 500+ car, marine, and Power Sports products distributed in 130 countries. As a trusted global presence, BOSS continues to set industry standards, blending innovation and excellence.
