MPI Wins Turnaround Management Association Transaction of the Year Award

Turnaround Management Association Transaction of the Year Award Winners

CHICAGO, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Properties R/E, a premier boutique brokerage and property management firms, President and Managing Broker, Daniel Hyman was recently recognized by the TMA at the national convention in San Francsico and was awarded the Non-profit Company Turnaround/Transaction 2022. Mr. Hyman and Executive Director, Brad Thompson, were acknowledged for their work in liquidating the Woodlawn Community Trust. MPI was part of the team that represented Trustee Gina Kroll, as well as her advisors and lawyers Levenfeld Perlstein and High Ridge Partners.

In Chicago, the same team won the transaction of the year for a dollar value under $100 million for the Midwest Division of Turnaround Management Association. They were awarded on behalf of the teams work on the Bankruptcy case for the Woodlawn Community Trust for their involvement in various auctions and property sales that facilitated the orderly disposition of Leon Finney’s voluminous properties consisting of more than 450 apartment units, 250,000 sq. ft. of commercial space, and numerous land sites for development near the new Obama Center. This is the second time that MPI has won this award from TMA in the last few years.

A leading real estate brokerage and asset management firm, Millennium Properties R/E, Inc. was founded in 1996 and has completed more than $4.3 billion in sales. Millennium Properties manages retail, apartments, office and industrial space throughout the Chicagoland area. The firm also provides a number of other real estate related services, including receiverships, live and sealed-bid auctions, consulting and construction management.