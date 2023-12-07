Nussbaum Center Hires General Contractor for The Steelhouse, Greensboro’s Historic Carolina Steel Facility Redevelopment
The Steelhouse is a proof of concept for how we can revitalize our region’s innovation economy in a way that also supports and grows our entrepreneurial ecosystem.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) announced that it has hired D.H. Griffin Construction Co., LLC as the General Contractor for its Steelhouse project, a major redevelopment of the 11-acre former Carolina Steel facility in East Greensboro. Pending permitting, construction is expected to begin in 2024.
The Steelhouse, owned by NCFE, is poised to become a catalyst for new business development and job creation in the Triad region. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, farmers, food producers, and the neighboring community and is expected to create an estimated 600 jobs.
“We’re one step closer to bringing our vision for The Steelhouse to life,” said Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO. “D.H. Griffin Construction is going to create the facility we envisioned and our design team put on paper – all in an effort to expand our capability of helping entrepreneurs in new industries build their business right here. We offer a stable place for small businesses to start and expand their operational capabilities, and the Steelhouse, once complete, will provide local entrepreneurs with access to manufacturing facilities that allow their businesses to grow.”
“D.H. Griffin Construction is proud to partner with the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship on the exciting redevelopment of the former Carolina Steel fabrication facility,” said Gary Rogers, President of D.H. Griffin Construction. “We worked with NCFE on the very successful original move to the office portion of this facility and look forward to constructing the next phase of this project and bringing this vision to life in the former fabrication facility. Several of us have been involved with this facility in different capacities for over 30 years, and we will work with passion and dedication to bring new vibrancy to the facility and this area of Greensboro.”
The Steelhouse’s design team includes:
Architect: Shermin Ata at Shermin Ata Architect, PLLC.
Electrical Engineer: Dan Campbell at Dan Campbell Engineering.
Plumbing/Mechanical Engineer: Gary Smith at Absolute Engineering, PLLC.
Structural Engineer: Aaron Bopp at SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. and Adrian Durham at Structural Capacity, PC.
Civil Engineer: Gene Mustin at Borum, Wade and Associates, PA.
“The Nussbaum Center has a track record of successfully supporting and growing young companies,” said Lisa Hazlett, NCFE President. “In the past decade alone, companies in residence at the Nussbaum Center have generated an estimated $137 million in revenue and $60 million in payroll. We’re applying that same model and expertise to The Steelhouse project.”
“The Steelhouse is a proof of concept for how we can revitalize our region’s innovation economy in a way that also supports and grows our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” continued Hazlett. “As demonstrated throughout Greensboro’s history, big companies like Carolina Steel come and go. Small, local businesses are rooted in the community. We want to shepherd economic development by nurturing their growth and long-term success, creating jobs and opportunities that last.”
The Steelhouse project has received a combined $6.4 million in funding from the city, county, federal government and local foundations.
About the Nussbaum Center
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
