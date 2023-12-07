MissionSquare Retirement Drives Public Service Futures with Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority Partnership

Washington D.C., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement, a stalwart champion of retirement security and financial well-being, proudly announces its collaboration with the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) in Florida, enhancing retirement services for its dedicated employees. Amidst a wave of nationwide renewals, MissionSquare Retirement reaffirms its commitment to empowering public service professionals.

The roster of renewed partnerships includes dynamic alliances with the City of Burnsville, Minnesota; the City of Falls Church, Virginia; the City of Farmington, Minnesota; the City of Janesville, Wisconsin; the City of Keller, Texas; the Madison Metro Sewerage District, Wisconsin; and Montgomery County, Virginia.

Andrew Whiting, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer said, “We appreciate the trust placed in MissionSquare Retirement by these public service entities. In an era marked by financial uncertainties, especially amid inflation concerns, we remain dedicated to delivering premier retirement plan offerings. Our goal is to instill confidence in the financial future of public service employees who have devoted their careers to serving communities.”

Research conducted by the MissionSquare Research Institute reveals that nearly two in three public service workers (64%) express concerns about inflation and its impact on their ability to keep up with the current cost of living. Additionally, 58% of these employees worry about inflation eroding the value of their savings.

As MissionSquare Retirement renews these vital client relationships, the organization reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality retirement products and services. By addressing the pressing concerns of public service workers, MissionSquare Retirement aims to enhance financial well-being and foster a sense of security as they transition into retirement after years of dedicated service to their communities.

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a financial services company with $71.5 billion assets under management and administration.* The company has helped more than three million people working in public service retire confidently and is focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance to the public service sector. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of November 30, 2023. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

###

Reed Schneider Prosek Partners for MissionSquare Retirement rschneider@prosek.com