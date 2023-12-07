Independent Artist Gaurab Chamlagai Debuts new EP
Drop of a multilingual EP - Hindi, English and Nepali by Gaurab ChamlagaiBIRTAMOD, KOSHI PROVINCE, NEPAL, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Gaurab Chamlagai from Jhapa, Nepal has recently dropped a banger EP titled "Ekalkatey Suruaat - The Beginning". This EP contains 4 songs which are of Hindi, English and Nepali Language. The genre of EP is Hip-Hop/Rap and focuses on success, getting better, hardwork and positivity. The goal of this EP is to connect people with similar thoughts' as of artist. He is also known by the stage name HypHEN.
Talking about the artist, he was born on 30th of December, 2000. He is the only son of his parents. His mother is a housewife whereas his father is a foreign employee. His grandparents died when he was still young. Growing up spending most of his time with his mother, he loved everyone around and felt blessed for his life.
The emotions are signified in the verses of the songs as well. From pre-production to the post-production, everything is done my himself like arranging, composing, editing, recording, mixing, mastering, etc of this EP. More details of songs are available on YouTube where they are uploaded as lyrical videos. His EP is available in YouTube and many other streaming platforms as well. His website is a common place for everything that he does. Hope he gets whatever he deserves and might audience show him love and support.
Gaurab Chamlagai
HypHEN
disturbgaurabchamlagai@gmail.com
