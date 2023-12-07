New to The Street TV Announces Its Episode 536 Lineup, Five Corporate Guest Interviews, Broadcasted as Sponsored Program on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its corporate interview lineup for its business show airing as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV tonight, Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's TV episode 536 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). InsurTech Company - Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview Rick Emg, Chief Operating Officer of Subsidiaries, and Grant Barra, Senior Vice-President Operations.

2). Women's Healthcare – Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) interview with Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, Michell Snider, Senior Vice-President of Commercial Strategy and Operations, and Lottie Wilder, Market Development Manager.

3). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

4). New Blockchain Segment - "The Business of Blockchain," with TV Host Jane King; Microlending on the Blockchain" topic sponsored by Verda Ventures ; interviews with Jia's Zack Mark, CEO/Co-Founder, Huma Finance's ("Huma") Jaou Toure, Head of Business & Operations , and Verda Ventures' Alex Witt, General Partner.



5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 536

Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) Rick Emg, Chief Operating Officer of Subsidiaries, and Grant Barra, Senior Vice-President Operations are at Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talking about the Company. RELI is an InsurTech Company transforming the insurance agency industry using AI and cloud computing technologies. Grant provides a corporate overview and talks about organic growth as the Company consolidates all its subsidiaries as "OneFirm." Throughout its operational history, RELI has acquired many significant entities, and the "OneFirm" approach brings together all Reliance Global Group's agencies while providing many synergistic opportunities. Rick talks about his 27 years of experience in the insurance industry and how he watched the takeovers of many Michigan insurance agencies and then placed them into larger organizations. What makes RELI different is that they acquire well-run agencies but allow them to maintain their successful business operations without disruptive and massive immediate changes. RELI has a central office that provides operational assistance, which allows field offices to grow. The RELI Exchange Partner Network can leverage synergies among its agencies that can lower costs, increase revenues, and provide access to other markets, insurance product offerings, and human resource talents. Grant informs that at the bottom of the Company's main page of its website, https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ , viewers can opt-in to receive timely and informative updates about corporate ongoings. Customers who want insurance quotes can use RELI's 5minuteinsure.com . To learn more about RELI Exchange Partner Network, agents can go to https://reliexchange.com/contact/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Reliance Global Group, Inc. - https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, Michell Snider, Senior Vice-President of Commercial Strategy and Operations, and Lottie Wilder, Market Development Manager of Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH). The Company is transforming gynecologic health by discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative blood-based diagnostic test kits for women with ovarian cancer and other disorders. Nicole updates viewers that the Company completed its clinical study on its OvaWatch SM product for monitoring expansion. Management launched in 2022 the OvaWatch test kit that can monitor and manage women with ovarian adnexal masses. The test provides a single risk assessment score that delivers a negative predictive value of 99% and can advance treatment protocols based on test result outcomes. OvaWatch allows physicians to choose their patients' clinical management path confidently. Management is focusing on effective commercialization and marketing strategies, looking at a data set to see what is working and not working for AWH to make money. Nicole feels hiring qualified and talented people continues to improve the bottom-line results at AWH. Michell Snider gives her employment history with the Company and discusses a three-point growth strategy: 1) focus on profitability, 2) core physician expansion and retention, and 3). targets large-scale partnerships. Lottie Wilder is AWH's Market Development Manager and shares her personal health experiences. Her family has an ovarian cancer history and has identified that cancer gene in her family tree. With one ovary removed and the other with an adnexal mass, Lottie talks about her experience as a patient with OvaWatch. With a 99.5% personal negative predictive value, Lottie manages her health, accordingly, believing she can enter menopause naturally without removing the other ovary. Nicole sees 2024 as AWH's year to aggressively market the Company's products and build upon its proven successes. With the right team, products, and innovations, AWH continues to help women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women's Health - https://aspirawh.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company's FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug , a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had success in 25 out of 26 patients, approximately 96% success with no reinfections. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high. ACXP's Ibezapolsat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. David explains how the Company will fund its FDA Phase 3 study and, upon successful approval, will leverage data/results for future approval(s) with the European Medicines Agency . Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

New to The Street introduces its latest segment, "The Business of Blockchain," with TV Host Jane King. Verda Ventures sponsors the topic: "Microlending on the Blockchain." Jane King investigates the new blockchain microlending platforms that give the working poor access to capital and a chance for success. A panel of guests, Jia's Zack Mark, CEO/Co-Founder, Huma Finance's ("Huma") Jaou Toure, Head of Business & Operations , and Verda Ventures' Alex Witt, General Partner, are with Jane at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio discussing the importance in microlending and its positive results. Jane introduces a "Case-Study" of a Kenyan spice merchant, Francis Njorogo, who uses Jia's microlending blockchain platform to obtain working capital for spice inventories. Jia transformed Francis' business and life, enabling his spice business to generate more revenue through better inventories. His successful growth has earned him more money and allowed him to purchase land to build a home. Jia has also helped a medical facility purchase needed supplies and a school purchase books and paid teachers. Jaou Toure, Head of Business & Operations of Huma, a blockchain-based decentralized lending protocol, believes the blockchain will revolutionize global capital markets. Transactional speed, transparency, trust, and efficiency when utilizing a blockchain lending platform give people worldwide opportunities and a layer of equity not available through legacy lending methods. Zack Mark, CEO/Co-Founder of Jia, discusses how he met Francis Njorogo during his visit to a Kenya public market. He describes how he saw the inefficiency of Francis' spice business and introduced Francis to Jia for microlending capital needs. Jia has lending capacities at various amounts depending on a client's needs. Alex Witt, General Partner at Verda Ventures, wants to inform US lawmakers of the importance of blockchain microlending platforms and for lawmakers and others to look beyond the FTX collapse and grasp the understanding of how the blockchain can advance small business owners' access to business capital.

On New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack" segment, the topic looks into the recent hacking into well-known casino properties, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts . Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and New to the Street TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss the significance of the casinos' data stolen. The hack occurred from a source in the USA, and the FBI is still investigating the crime. Alain says casino data is valuable, providing information like names, addresses, hotel stay particulars, and other private info. Most likely, the hackers are selling stolen data on the "Dark Web." Even if you haven't been to these Las Vegas properties recently, data from years ago was probably on the servers when stolen. At the onset, it looked like the hack came from an email; casinos and other businesses, unfortunately, use open-source email platforms. The best option is to have a secure email platform from Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Sekur offers a new product, SekurRely, a software that allows management and other C-suite executives a private and secure email communication platform. Unique to Sekur, the product enables splitting a business domain, allowing emails on Sekur's platform without limiting the domain's other emails on other platforms. The product comes with SekurMail's SekurSend/SekurReply feature that invites electronic communication on Sekur's closed-loop encrypted platform. The recipient must not be a Sekur subscriber to enjoy the security and privacy features of the product. Subscribers can send emails with time limits, password protection, and other time-out features to enhance privacy for themselves and the recipient. SekurMail has two alias email addresses used for general emails, not for transmitting private data. Alain also recommends its SekurVPN services, which allows end-users to appear always as operating in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Any data mining or reselling of information is a significant violation in Switzerland , the strictest privacy law in the world. Alain again informs viewers that Sekur Private Data, Ltd. wholly owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY that gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . Privacy has arrived!

About Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI), is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange , provides independent insurance agencies with business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office costs and burdens. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com , utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering various insurance products - https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com .

About Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH):

Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) is transforming women's gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer. AWH's ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM, which includes OvaWatchSM, a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery - www.aspirawh.com .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Verda Ventures :

Verda Ventures is a venture fund that backs leading post-revenue asset tokenization companies. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization represents an estimated $16T market opportunity by 2030 , catalyzed by the exponential pace of innovation in the blockchain, enabling greater transparency, efficiency, and liquidity for yielding RWAs. We focus primarily on tokenized productive private credit in emerging markets (short duration, high payback, and attractive yields) & high-quality yielding natural capital assets, including tokenized renewable energy - https://verda.ventures/ .

About Huma Finance ("Huma"):

Huma Finance ("Huma")is an open protocol for building next-gen decentralized risk and lending solutions backed by income and receivables. Huma intends to level up DeFi infrastructure, capturing more signals to underwrite risk-on borrowings to expand DeFi's reach massively. Huma Lending Protocol makes it possible to create a credit line for every wallet. The Company can build different lending pools and leverage different income streams for various use cases, from business loans to personal loans and factoring to many other lending products. Huma is Re-imagining private credit, an On-chain credit platform where high-performing receivables meet with global capital - https://huma.finance/ .

About Jia:

Jia brings real-world asset returns to crypto investors while tackling the multi-trillion-dollar credit gap in emerging markets. By providing blockchain-based financing to small businesses and rewarding borrowers who repay with ownership, Jia enables them to create wealth and prosperity for themselves and their communities. Jia's mission envisions a world where everyone has control of their financial destiny. Jia is building that world by creating a global financial community where small businesses can participate as active members, access capital when needed, be rewarded for the value they contribute to the economy and build wealth for their families - https://www.jia.xyz/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c15a8b51-ec39-42cf-b0a5-9ae8585883fb