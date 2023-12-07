SCYNEXIS INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $25,000 In Scynexis To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $25,000 investing in Scynexis securities between March 31, 2023 and September 22, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SCYX.



NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SCYNEXIS, Inc. ("Scynexis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCYX) and reminds investors of the January 8, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the equipment used to manufacture ibrexafungerp was also used to manufacture a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance, presenting a risk of cross-contamination; (2) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures, as well as adequate internal oversight policies to ensure that its vendor complied with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP); (3) that, due to the substantial risk of cross-contamination, Scynexis was reasonably likely to recall its ibrexafungerp tablets and halt its clinical studies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 25, 2023, before the market opened, the Company reported that, following a recent review of the manufacturing process and equipment at the vendor that manufactures the ibrexafungerp drug substance, the Company became aware of potential cross contamination of ibrexafungerp with a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance. As the Company explained, "[c]urrent FDA guidance recommends segregating the manufacture of beta-lactam compounds from other compounds since beta-lactam compounds have the potential to act as sensitizing agents that may trigger hypersensitivity or an allergic reaction in some people." The Company therefore declared it would conduct a recall of BREXAFEMME from the market and place a temporary hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp, including a Phase 3 clinical study, until a mitigation strategy and a resupply plan are determined.

On this news, the Company's shares fell $1.13, or 34.14%, to close at $2.18 per share on September 25, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline the next trading day by 11.47% to close at $1.93 per share on September 26, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

