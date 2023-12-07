Reelables Named 2023 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Reelables is the first to bring to market a printable, cellular label that is so thin and flexible, it can be printed on like ordinary labels in thermal barcode printers finally allowing precise piece level tracking of billions of shipments

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reelables , the first company to achieve mass production of a brand-new category of thin film, wireless smart labels, announced today that Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive selected Reelables as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups , which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.



Reelables just launched its new 5G Smart Labels, the only printable 5G label solution in the world for logistics providers, cargo forwarders, and retailers to track shipments at the piece level as they move through the supply chain. For the very first time, the label itself functions as the tracking device connected to a cellular network. It's also an industry-first in the field of printed electronics to fabricate an active LPWAN device with coated zinc batteries that share a common paper-thin wireless circuit. Reelables has achieved the ability to mass manufacture the smart label so thin and flexible that it can be printed in volume from off-the-shelf barcode printers, finally allowing precise piece level tracking of billions of shipments.

Reelables labels automatically collect actual location data from the cellular network data and trigger events the moment a shipment arrives or departs a warehouse or waypoint, or an exception is detected. They also generate temperature logs and can ensure accountability and avoid spoilage from out of range temperature events. The labels further provide inventory counts, providing a complete warehouse audit nearly every minute or less.

“Many of today's startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. Whether it's raising money to improve sustainability, visibility and food safety or empowering companies to enhance the last mile, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront. They're introducing real-time tracking and carbon footprint solutions and developing robotics and wearables to better move product from Point A to Point B in the safest, most efficient manner,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The future of the supply chain industry is now. And, now is the time to shine a spotlight on these startups' initiatives.”

“We want to thank the Food Logistics and Supply & Chain Demand Executive editorial staff for recognizing Reelables, and we’re honored to be listed among other innovative tech leaders transforming the supply chain and logistics space,” said Brian Krejcarek, co-founder and CEO of Reelables. “With the introduction of our newest real-time Reelables 5G smart tracking label, logistics providers and end users, such as retailers and manufacturers, now know in real time where every piece-level item is in the supply chain with 100% accuracy.”

About the Top Tech Startup Award

Food Logistics' and Supply & Demand Chain Executive's second annual Top Tech Startup award highlights the supply chain and logistics' industry's top software and technology startups. AI-powered automation retains its top spot from a majority of the winners (46% vs. last year’s 35%), with AI, smart data capture and real-time transportation management trailing behind (41%, 33% and 29%, respectively). And, winners range in revenue from $1 million to $20 million-plus, with startups beginning operation as early as 2000. The complete list of Top Tech Startup winners is featured here https://foodl.me/5z0zecqd .

About Reelables

Reelables makes the only printable 5G label available in the world. It is the first company to achieve mass production of a brand-new category of thin film, wireless smart labels with coated batteries that are flexible enough to be printed on in off-the-shelf barcode printers and fully disposable after use. Offering both paper-thin Bluetooth and 5G smart labels, Reelables automates supply chain and logistics visibility at scale for logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers, providing exact shipment location and inventory counts for each item without the need to manually scan barcodes or read RFIDs. Its ability to track shipments and inventory at the item level helps companies reduce theft and loss and increase accountability. Reelables is headquartered in London and backed by Y Combinator and 500S. Learn more at http://reelables.com

