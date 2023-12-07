Fitter Stock launches new e-commerce platform offering instant access to on-demand fitness and wellness content

Fitter Stock offers instant access to on-demand wellness content. Content is grouped into easy to navigate collections. The content extends beyond fitness, incorporating wellbeing, including sleep and meditation.

DORMANSLAND, LINGFIELD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitter Stock, the white-label digital health, wellness and fitness content provider, has launched a revolutionary e-commerce platform, giving a range of corporate health companies instant access to premium downloadable wellness content from anywhere in the world at any time.

The ‘build your own’ subscription service enables immediate access to an extensive library of content, which extends beyond fitness, encompassing the worldwide health agenda and addressing holistic wellbeing, including sleep, nutrition, fitness and mental health, including tips on healthy eating, audio mediations, yoga workouts and exercise demonstrations.

The easy-to-use, one-of-its-kind platform, which has been a year in development, delivers the fully licensed content with a straightforward, flexible subscription service suitable for a range of businesses, including corporate health and wellness platforms and the digital health sector.

Fitter Stock customers simply browse the content library, select the video/audio content to license, add to cart and choose the license term (6, 12, 24, 36 months), then pay and download instantly. The downloaded content can then be incorporated into the customer’s own digital platforms, be that an App, website, content management system or customer communications, all without the need for API (application programming interface) development. Plus, the platform includes a live chat box manned by real people, so clients can always seek support from the Fitter Stock team.

The recently launched platform is already receiving fantastic feedback, with international clients praising its quick and efficient user experience.

David Langridge, Managing Director, Fitter Stock says: “Similar to iStock, Fitter Stock provides companies with a straightforward ‘download and use’ license. With our monthly, per-video pricing, regardless of views, clients can be confident in their expected spend.

“Producing and creating premium wellness content can be challenging in cost, time and quality. Fitter Stock solves these issues as our content has high-end production values and is instantly accessible, whilst remaining very affordable, meaning corporate health organisations, including health insurance providers, human resources leads or digital health and fitness platforms, can enhance their digital offer, creating a premium video and audio library on their own platform, without the need for extensive investment in content creation.

“Along with the content, our clients also receive a thumbnail image, title, description, and search tags with each file. Fitter Stock can also provide subtitles, plus, for an additional fee, we can add their company logo, fonts and colours to the videos.

“Businesses now have the opportunity to be more creative in how they provide wellbeing to their people, in a simple, premium and low-cost way.”

