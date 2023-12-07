Germany’s Historic Krämerbrücke Bridge Rendered in Lifelike 3D with Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform

The digital twin takes visitors through the interior of more than 30 shops, cafes and businesses lining the 35,000 square foot bridge, the largest of its kind in Europe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), was used to produce a 3D digital twin of one of the oldest and longest continuously inhabited bridges in the world, the Krämerbrücke , located in the city of Erfurt, in Thuringia, Germany.



Unlike conventional bridges, the iconic “Merchant’s Bridge” is a bustling thoroughfare lined with centuries-old houses, shops, and cafes, making it the largest bridge of its kind in Europe. It is one of the few remaining bridges in the world that have inhabited buildings, which it has maintained for over 500 years.

Matterport was used to capture the nearly 35,000 square foot structure as a 3D digital twin, which includes intricate details of more than 30 shops and businesses along the bridge, allowing viewers to explore virtually at their own pace, as well as ascend the tower for breathtaking views of the city.

The Matterport Pro3 camera , which is ideally suited for large scans and outdoor settings, was used to capture the space in its entirety. The Pro3 includes lidar sensors that capture millions of measurements in conditions from dim light to direct sunlight, and with the ability to capture 3D data up to 100 meters away at roughly 20 seconds per sweep, the Pro3 speeds up the scanning process to finish jobs faster.

Matterport's Property Marketing solution is the industry standard for promoting properties, with organizations using the company’s immersive platform for travel and hospitality, real estate, retail and more.

For a firsthand experience of Germany’s historic Krämerbrücke, visit the immersive 3D tour created by 360° World with Matterport, here .

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

