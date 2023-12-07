Viemed to Centralize Market for Common Shares on NASDAQ Through Voluntary Delisting from TSX

LAFAYETTE, La., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has applied and received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the voluntary delisting of its common shares (each a “Common Share”) from the TSX. The delisting from TSX will not affect the Company's listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").



“The Company is taking strategic action to enhance market efficiency and optimize our administrative processes by consolidating trading volumes on NASDAQ, as the majority of both outstanding shares and trading volume is currently concentrated in the United States. The delisting from TSX will create a singular focal point and central marketplace for the Company’s common shares, contributing to increased long-term liquidity on NASDAQ and increased shareholder value.” said Viemed Chief Operating Officer, Todd Zehnder.

The Common Shares will be delisted from TSX effective as of close of markets on December 21, 2023. In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, TSX does not require shareholder approval of the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares from TSX, as an acceptable alternative market will exist for the Common Shares on the date of delisting. The Common Shares will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol “VMD".

Following delisting from TSX, Viemed's shareholders can trade their Common Shares through their brokers on NASDAQ. As most brokers in Canada, including many discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell securities listed on NASDAQ, Viemed’s NASDAQ listing will continue to provide shareholders with the same accessibility to trade the Common Shares. Shareholders holding their shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade Viemed’s shares on NASDAQ.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

