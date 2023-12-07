Bharat Krish Joins Newsweek in Newly Created Role of Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, announced today the hiring of Bharat Krish for the newly created role of Chief Product Officer. A media industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Krish joins the Newsweek executive team with a track record of delivering digital strategy and cutting-edge products designed to drive exponential growth. Bharat was previously the President, Digital, and Chief Technology Officer at TIME.



Bharat’s forward-thinking approach emphasizes integrating emerging technology solutions while transforming the product development process to become a tech-driven organization. A key part of this shift involves forming strategic partnerships with top technology companies, recognizing that partnerships are crucial for product development and business growth. These innovations and partnerships aim to better understand and serve Newsweek readers while enhancing how Newsweek provides value to advertisers through highly engaged audiences over a global scale.

“Bharat brings with him the strategic and technical expertise necessary to further enhance and deepen engagement with our loyal readers,” said Dev Pragad, President and CEO of Newsweek. “We understand the necessity, not only of delivering quality news, reporting and analysis, but also the imperative of innovating our business for the future state of media. Bharat’s experience in leading the development of digital-first products is a welcome addition to our rapidly evolving media institution.”

Bharat strategic vision and commitment to delivering cutting-edge products align seamlessly with Newsweek's mission to provide unparalleled journalism and engage audiences in the search for common ground. Bharat will oversee teams focused on using audience data for personalized content, utilizing technologies for first-party data strategies in advertising, and managing AI and cross-platform content delivery and optimization.

Bharat has served as Chief Technology Officer at OTG Management where he helped launch the world’s first AI-and-computer-vision-based cashier-less airport checkout, as well as co-founder and CEO of RefineAI – a market research platform for video content creators. Additionally, Bharat has held senior leadership positions at Takt Digital, HBO, NBC Universal, CNBC, and General Electric. He has been a champion of equality and inclusion throughout his career and mentors startups built by women and under-represented founders. Bharat also advises tech companies and VCs including Fusemachines, Techstars, Gaia Ventures, and Automattic.

