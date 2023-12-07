CHEQ Appoints Udi Mokady, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Former CEO of CyberArk, to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHEQ , the global leader in Go-to-Market Security, has appointed Udi Mokady, founder, executive chairman, and former CEO of CyberArk, to its board of directors. The addition of Mokady to CHEQ’s board will provide support as the company continues to expand its global presence, acquire additional companies, and develop partnerships for its core security offerings.



Known for its innovative and effective Go-to-Market Security solutions, CHEQ is trusted by enterprises to protect their go-to-market strategies, safeguard customer data and interactions, and enforce customer privacy preferences. With the help of Mokady’s cybersecurity expertise, CHEQ aims to bolster its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry and continue to provide cutting-edge protection and solutions for its 15,000+ enterprise and self-serve clients.

Mokady, a cybersecurity luminary, has over 20 years of industry experience, having founded and led CyberArk to become a publicly traded company on NASDAQ and one of the top cybersecurity companies in the world. With his deep understanding of the evolving cyber threat landscape paired with his category creation experience, Mokady will advise CHEQ on developing cybersecurity partnerships and solutions vital to aiding CISOs, CMOs, and enterprise security leaders.

“Go-to-Market Security is an exciting emerging market, especially given the dynamic nature of consumer privacy laws,” said Mokady. “As a new board member, one of my goals is to help the team at CHEQ raise awareness with CMOs and CISOs about Go-to-Market Security as an imperative for protecting consumer-facing web destinations, which can represent significant risk and compliance challenges.”

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, it has become vital for businesses to adopt a proactive approach to protect their online presence and customer data. CHEQ’s unique Go-to-Market Security solution addresses this need, and with Mokady’s guidance, the company aims to reach new heights in growth and impact.

“The threats to digital commerce and business operations are genuine and represent exactly why our security solutions are trusted by CISOs and loved by marketers,” said CHEQ CEO Guy Tytunovich. “CHEQ has become the go-to platform for brands to protect their go-to-market strategies, customers, and customer data, and with Udi’s guidance to CHEQ’s board of directors, we aim to make our solutions accessible to even more businesses globally.”

