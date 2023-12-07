Submit Release
MKS Instruments Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments (Nasdaq: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that transform our world, was recognized today as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024, presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc.

“We are proud that our environmentally and socially responsible business practices are being recognized by Newsweek and Statista,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we strive to develop products that enable our customers to be more successful, our planet to be more sustainable, and our communities to be safer and more productive, we continue to make corporate responsibility integral to our cutting-edge research and engineering.”

The America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking analyzes companies through a holistic view of corporate responsibility, examining all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. An overall score was calculated for each company based on quantitative data from key performance indicator research and a public survey to determine each company’s corporate social responsibility reputation. This year’s list recognizes the most responsible companies in the United States, across 14 industries.

Earlier this year, MKS was also named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 list of Best Companies to Work For, and the Company has previously been recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™, the leading global education and advocacy campaign accelerating gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, for its strong female leadership.

About MKS Instruments  

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Company Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (978) 557-5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com

Press Relations:
Bill Casey  
Senior Director, Marketing Communications  
Telephone: (630) 995-6384  
Email: press@mksinst.com

Kerry Kelly, Partner
Kekst CNC
Email: Kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com


