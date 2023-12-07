WITNESS HISTORY THROUGH THE INNOCENT GAZE OF A CHILD IN “WWII + VI: A KID’S MEMORIES OF WAR AND POSTWAR”
Dr. Johan Zwaan presents a mix of humor and recollections, offering a fresh perspective on the events that shaped a generation.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living in an era where war emerges is a struggle at any age, let alone from the viewpoint of a five-year-old kid. Instead of savoring the delights of childhood or reveling in the carefree moments of adolescence, the top priority becomes safeguarding oneself from potential threats. Published in 2019, precisely seventy-five years after the conclusion of World War II, “WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar” invites readers to step into the shoes of a child growing up in Holland during a tumultuous era.
Dr. Johan Zwaan’s “WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar” delves into his first-hand childhood experiences in war-torn Holland during the Nazi occupation. Its staggering numbers—7,000 ships, 150,000 troops, and 4,000 American and British deaths on the very first day—serve as a powerful backdrop for the author's recollections. The courage exhibited by the men who stormed the beaches under heavy fire from machine guns, rifles, and artillery salvos is portrayed vividly, offering readers a glimpse into the unimaginable challenges faced by the heroes of that era. Unlike traditional wartime memoirs, what sets this 98-page memoir apart is its unique perspective—the viewpoint of a child living in the midst of war and navigating the complexities of postwar life. Unlike traditional memoirs that often veer into the depths of sorrow, this book offers a refreshing blend of humor, providing readers with moments of levity amidst the gravity of historical events.
In the midst of the hardships posed by the Nazi occupation during his early years, Dr. Johan Zwaan's pursuit of success in his career remained undeterred. His professional trajectory was marked by the publication of numerous scientific and clinical papers, active contributions to book chapters, and the authorship of the 2014 textbook "Decision Making in Ophthalmology". Upon retiring in 2017, he transitioned to the world of non-medical writing.
“WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar" is a poignant reminder that even in the darkest times, the human spirit can find reasons to smile. The book not only educates about historical events but also provides a deeply personal and relatable perspective on the impact of war on everyday lives. Now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, also visit his website at www.johanzwaan.com, this memoir invites readers to embark on a journey through time, guided by the wit and wisdom of a child who witnessed history unfold.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other