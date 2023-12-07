Emergent properties of free-living nematode assemblages exposed to multiple stresses

Highlights

Co-occurring stressors have significant interactive effects on nematode assemblages.

Metal contamination surpasses the effects of temperature rise and acidification.

Temperature rise intensified contamination effects on nematodes.

Acidification acted as a buffer to the contamination effects on nematodes.

Nematode genera showed variable responses to contamination.

Abstract

Biological communities are currently facing multi-stressor scenarios whose ecological impacts are challenging to estimate. In that respect, considering the complex nature of ecosystems and types and interaction among stressors is mandatory. Microcosm approaches using free-living nematode assemblages can effectively be used to assess complexity since they preserve the interactions inherent to complex systems when testing for multiple stress effects. In this study, we investigated the interaction effects of three stress factors, namely i-metallic mixture of Cu, Pb, Zn, and Hg (control [L0], low, [L1] and high [L2]), ii- CO 2 -driven acidification (pH 7.6 and 8.0), and iii- temperature rise (26 and 28 °C), on estuarine free-living nematode assemblages. Metal contamination had the greatest influence on free-living nematode assemblages, irrespective of pH and temperature scenarios. Interestingly, whilst the most abundant free-living nematode genera showed significant decreases in their densities when exposed to contamination, other, less abundant, genera were apparently favored and showed significantly higher densities in contaminated treatments. The augmented densities of tolerant genera may be attributed to indirect effects resulting from the impacts of toxicity on other components of the system, indicating the potential for emergent effects in response to stress. Temperature and pH interacted significantly with contamination. Whilst temperature rise had potentialized contamination effects, acidification showed the opposite trend, acting as a buffer to the effects of contamination. Such results show that temperature rise and CO 2 -driven acidification interact with contamination on coastal waters, highlighting the importance of considering the intricate interplay of these co-occurring stressors when assessing the ecological impacts on coastal ecosystems.

Ramalho Oliveira N., Altafim G. M., Vecchio Alves A., Brasil Choueri R., Zanette J., Lopes Figueira R. C. & Gallucci F., 2024. Emergent properties of free-living nematode assemblages exposed to multiple stresses. Science of the Total Environment 912: 168790. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.168790. Article.

