Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,695 in the last 365 days.

Game On, Move On: Lasting Dynamics Challenges the Status Quo of Sedentary Gaming with LD Sports

Lasting Dynamics Sport, Virtual Reality Gaming, Timberline Trials, Archery Virtual Gaming

VR Simulation of the Archery Sport

Lasting Dynamics Sport, Virtual Reality Gaming, Padel Pusuit, Padel Virtual Gaming, Healthy Mode, Lazy Workout

VR Simulation of the Padel Sport

Lasting Dynamics Sports, Virtual Reality Gaming, Street Hoops, Basketball Virtual Gaming, Healthy Mode, Lazy Workout, LD Sports

VR Simulation of Basketball

LD Sports introduces "healthy mode", the VR that feature promotes indoor movement and light exercising, challenging sedentary gaming stereotypes.

LAS PALMAS, GRAND CANARY, SPAIN, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LD Sports, the latest creation from Lasting Dynamics, introduces a game-changing "healthy mode" in its virtual reality (VR) sports simulations. This innovative feature promotes indoor movement and light exercising, challenging sedentary gaming stereotypes and advocating for an active lifestyle.

Key Features:
Immersive VR Gaming: Lifelike environments and realistic physics.
Health Mode: Promotes healthy movement and physical engagement.
Precision Focus: Meticulous attention to detail for an authentic sports experience.
Featured Simulations: Padel Pursuit, Timberline Trials, Street Hoops.

Promoting Healthy Gaming:
LD Sports actively challenges the "lazy gaming stereotype" by encouraging movement and healthy activity during gameplay. Aligning with the viral "lazy workout" trend, LD Sports provides a platform for users to enjoy physical engagement while gaming.
Catering to a Diverse Audience:
Designed for VR enthusiasts seeking an engaging way to incorporate healthy movement into their gaming routine.

Development and Accessibility:
LD Sports was developed using Unity, Blender, C#, and Photoshop.
Free to play with no in-app purchases.
No wifi connection is required for gameplay (download only).
Available for Meta Quest 2 and 3 devices through App Lab.

Exclusive Content and Interview Opportunities:
Lasting Dynamics is committed to transparency and invites media outlets to explore LD Sports further. Exclusive details, behind-the-scenes insights, and interviews with our CEO or the developers of LD Sports are available upon request.

About Lasting Dynamics:
Lasting Dynamics is an award-winning software house committed to providing quality software development services in web, mobile, VR/XR, AI, and web3/blockchain. The company has received multiple awards from Clutch, TechBehemoths, GoodFirms, The Manifest, and other platforms, recognizing it as the 1st software house in Italy and Spain since 2019. Lasting Dynamics has been the tech arm of the royal family of Dubai from 2022, offering team augmentation and turnkey solutions for various development projects.

Arjola Buzi
Lasting Dynamics
+355 69 786 1972
arjola.buzi@lastingdynamics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Game On, Move On: Lasting Dynamics Challenges the Status Quo of Sedentary Gaming with LD Sports

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more