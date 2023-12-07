Game On, Move On: Lasting Dynamics Challenges the Status Quo of Sedentary Gaming with LD Sports
LD Sports introduces "healthy mode", the VR that feature promotes indoor movement and light exercising, challenging sedentary gaming stereotypes.LAS PALMAS, GRAND CANARY, SPAIN, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LD Sports, the latest creation from Lasting Dynamics, introduces a game-changing "healthy mode" in its virtual reality (VR) sports simulations. This innovative feature promotes indoor movement and light exercising, challenging sedentary gaming stereotypes and advocating for an active lifestyle.
Key Features:
Immersive VR Gaming: Lifelike environments and realistic physics.
Health Mode: Promotes healthy movement and physical engagement.
Precision Focus: Meticulous attention to detail for an authentic sports experience.
Featured Simulations: Padel Pursuit, Timberline Trials, Street Hoops.
Promoting Healthy Gaming:
LD Sports actively challenges the "lazy gaming stereotype" by encouraging movement and healthy activity during gameplay. Aligning with the viral "lazy workout" trend, LD Sports provides a platform for users to enjoy physical engagement while gaming.
Catering to a Diverse Audience:
Designed for VR enthusiasts seeking an engaging way to incorporate healthy movement into their gaming routine.
Development and Accessibility:
LD Sports was developed using Unity, Blender, C#, and Photoshop.
Free to play with no in-app purchases.
No wifi connection is required for gameplay (download only).
Available for Meta Quest 2 and 3 devices through App Lab.
Exclusive Content and Interview Opportunities:
Lasting Dynamics is committed to transparency and invites media outlets to explore LD Sports further. Exclusive details, behind-the-scenes insights, and interviews with our CEO or the developers of LD Sports are available upon request.
About Lasting Dynamics:
Lasting Dynamics is an award-winning software house committed to providing quality software development services in web, mobile, VR/XR, AI, and web3/blockchain. The company has received multiple awards from Clutch, TechBehemoths, GoodFirms, The Manifest, and other platforms, recognizing it as the 1st software house in Italy and Spain since 2019. Lasting Dynamics has been the tech arm of the royal family of Dubai from 2022, offering team augmentation and turnkey solutions for various development projects.
Arjola Buzi
Lasting Dynamics
+355 69 786 1972
arjola.buzi@lastingdynamics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other