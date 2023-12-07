Accelus Announces Renewed Focus on Pioneering Minimally Invasive Outpatient Procedures with Its Advanced Adaptive Geometry Technology

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelus, a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, today announced its latest strategic initiative: bolstering awareness and adoption of its proprietary Adaptive Geometry™ technology, showcased in its flagship FlareHawk® Interbody Fusion System, to meet the growing demand for outpatient spinal fusion procedures, particularly in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).



"We’re excited about the ongoing shift toward minimally invasive, awake and outpatient spinal fusion surgeries, as it allows a broader spectrum of patients to experience the benefits of these less invasive, more patient-centric procedures,” said Kevin McGann, President & CEO of Accelus. “Spine surgery is evolving, and we believe our Adaptive Geometry technology, as demonstrated by our FlareHawk system, will be instrumental in helping facilitate the move to more lumbar fusion surgeries being performed in the ASC setting.”

FlareHawk features a minimal insertion profile, crucial for minimizing tissue retraction during insertion, before expanding in width, height and lordosis within the disc space to create a larger footprint. This controlled, in-situ, multiplanar expansion is designed to restore foraminal height, reestablish sagittal balance and reduce subsidence, a common concern in spinal fusion procedures.

The recent article, "Backbones of Innovation Signal What's Next in Spine Care," published in BoneZone, highlights Accelus's role in this transformation. It underscores the company's commitment to developing adaptable devices that feature a minimal insertion profile, multidirectional expansion and maximum bone graft deliverability to facilitate minimally invasive spine surgeries through smaller incisions, which often lead to shorter recovery times, reduced hospital stays and less postoperative pain for patients.

“FlareHawk’s unique multidirectional interbody expansion is crucial for addressing complex spinal pathologies and will play a pivotal role in driving lumbar fusion surgery toward ASCs,” said Dr. Paul Houle, endoscopic and minimally invasive spine surgeon at Cape Cod Healthcare. “The synergy between endoscopic techniques and FlareHawk will enable more outpatient-based lumbar fusion surgeries to become a reality.”

The FlareHawk family of expandable implants has been shown to provide surgeons with a versatile and effective solution for achieving stable fusion and improved patient outcomes. A retrospective study by Dr. Dom Coric et al.1 found that 96.6% of patients and 97.4% of levels achieved fusion based on Bridwell-Lenke classification with significant improvements in Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), Visual Analog Scale (VAS) leg pain and VAS back pain scores and no observed device subsidence (defined as an overlap between the vertebral endplates and the device exceeding 25% of the device height). A second retrospective study by Sim et al.2 noted significant improvements in patient-reported outcomes, such as back and lower limb pain, and disability index and neurogenic symptom scores, as well as radiographic parameters including anterior and posterior disc height, foraminal height, segmental lordosis and lumbar lordosis. No implant-related complications, cage subsidence, cage migration or need for revision surgery were reported at the one-year mark for this study.

Coric D, Roybal RR, Grubb M, et al. Bidirectional expandable technology for transforaminal or posterior lumbar interbody fusion: a retrospective analysis of safety and performance. Int J Spine Surg. 2020;14(s3):S22–S30. doi:10.14444/7123 Sim D, Kasivishvanaath A, Jiang L, et al. Biplanar Expandable Cages for Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Are Safe and Achieve Good 1-Year Clinical and Radiological Outcomes in an Asian Population. Int J Spine Surg. 2023; [published online ahead of print April 18, 2023]. doi:10.14444/8472"

