Artist Ronda Gish of Captive Image 1 to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Everyone is an artist.” inspires our guest. “Follow your heart! There is always room for one more artist.” This is the story of Ronda Gish.

Ronda Gish is an artist and founder of Captive Image 1, where she creates art, using various mediums. Most amazing about Ronda is that she never received any formal training, and everything she knows was self-taught. “I love my art,” touts Ronda. “I live for my art. I have 1,060 square feet of easels, canvas, clay, and shelves of every kind of paint.”

“I paint with watercolor, oil, acrylic, and ink,” explains Ronda. “I even sculpt – work in clay. I do a lot of different things I draw. I have even written poetry and have been thinking of writing a book.”

“My subject matter depends on what has influenced me,” adds Ronda. “The inspiration depends on how I feel, or what is around me – people and events. I just sit down and start doing something. My mind is always going. I also receive a lot of commission work.”

“When I was younger, I would see things in other things,” recalls Ronda. “For example, I could see a crushed soda can on the street and imagine it as a horse’s head. With that type of inspiration, I just started making things and drawing. Also, my mom and dad were both artists, but never did what I do – they did lettering for farm trucks. My dad bought me my first paint set. At age twelve, the local church sponsored me for a three-week local art class at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. I was the youngest there. The instructor, McRoberts, had us all in the Allerton Gardens. While the other students had nicer inspiration to paint from, I had the garage. McRoberts asked me to make the best of it, and I shocked him when I painted a picture of the garage. I made the best of it. I had a 7th grade art teacher that said I sometimes paint like the old masters.” Some of her favorite artists include Salvador Dalí, Rembrandt, and the paintings and writings of John Updike.

One of Ronda’s most amazing projects, which took her over eighty hours to complete, was a stained-glass piece for Roger Reiman, famous motorcycle racer and head mechanic for daredevil Evel Knievel. She also recently painted a piece titled The World Today, which depicts and emphasizes diversity. It attracted the attention of national magazines. Another significant project was a meerschaum pipe that she hand-carved for a retiring police officer.

The most inspiring story was about an 83-year-old lady that approached Ronda with tears in her eyes. The lady requests, “I want to paint a picture before I die.” Ronda then learned that she felt that she couldn’t do it. With some instruction and inspiration, Ronda felt that the painting was great. So great, that Ronda insisted that she enter her painting in a junior art show at her local college. The lady won Best in Show for Amateur. She was ecstatic! “To me, that was a great accomplishment giving that person the ability to fulfill what she had wanted to do, and also that boost in self-confidence,” reflects Ronda.

Ronda continues to make art and seeks to focus on it as much as possible.

“Art is in everybody,” concludes Ronda. “Even the person that says ‘I can’t draw a stick figure’ – there is something there. Art is a great outlet for just resting your mind. Everybody should try it.”

