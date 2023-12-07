Perspective Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 1 Study of [(212)Pb]VMT-α-NET to Treat Refractory or Relapsed Neuroendocrine Tumors

First U.S. patient with refractory or relapsed SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors treated with [ 212 Pb]VMT-α-NET





SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), announced today that the first patient was dosed at the University of Iowa in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, a targeted alpha-particle therapy (TAT), in patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The patients being enrolled in the study have either progressed or relapsed after previous therapies, including currently approved peptide receptor radionuclide therapies (“PRRT”).

The trial is a single-center, open-label study of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET that is designed to explore safety and efficacy when pre-treatment dose planning is aided by imaging with [203Pb]VMT-α-NET using quantitative SPECT/CT imaging. Participants are assigned a radiation dose to the kidneys that may not be exceeded and is tailored to each person's unique tumor uptake of [203Pb]VMT-α-NET and how long it lasts in the body.

“We are delighted that this innovative investigator-initiated study has commenced in refractory and relapsed neuroendocrine tumor patients,” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer at Perspective Therapeutics. “Along with our company-sponsored first-line trial that is well underway, we expect that the data gathered during this investigator initiated trial from this previously treated population will increase the number of patients who might be available to receive [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in the future. The first-line PRRT setting has been commercially validated by [177Lu]DOTATATE, and there has also recently been a great deal of value ascribed to development in the PRRT-relapsed setting, so we look forward to seeing the results of these investigations.”

“Although [177Lu]DOTATATE is effective at delaying tumor progression in patients with NETs, we know that many become refractory to treatment,” said Markus Puhlmann, Chief Medical Officer of Perspective Therapeutics. “The preliminary data from the clinical investigation program underway in India has shown that responses are possible in PRRT-refractory and relapsed settings, as presented at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine meeting in September 2023. Although we believe [212Pb]VMT-α-NET has the potential to provide significant improvements in clinical outcomes compared to standard of care [177Lu]DOTATATE, there is also a large number of patients who have exhausted these treatment options. We are excited by this collaboration, and we look forward to the Iowa team presenting preliminary findings in 2024.”

About The Study

This is a single site safety study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT06148636) of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET targeted alpha-particle therapy for patients with refractory or relapsed somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2)-positive neuroendocrine tumors. The first part of this Phase 1 trial is imaging with a surrogate tracer, [203Pb]VMT-α-NET, using SPECT/CT imaging. Each participant is assigned a radiation dose to the kidneys that cannot be exceeded.

The second part of the study is a sequential 3 + 3 dose escalation phase of 4 cohorts based on the maximum allowed injected dose for an individual while keeping kidney exposure to less than a predetermined threshold. The study involves 2 treatments, about 8 to 10 weeks apart. The drug will be given by infusion once per treatment. Participants will also receive an infusion of amino acids to help protect the kidneys as well as medications to help protect against nausea. A participant administered [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, will be monitored for at least 6 months for safety assessments. Participants will also have imaging at 6 months post-treatment to measure how their tumors responded to therapy and will have lifelong follow-up for this study.

About Neuroendocrine Tumors

Neuroendocrine tumors form in cells that interact with the nervous system or in glands that produce hormones. They can originate in various parts of the body, most often in the gut or the lungs and can be benign or malignant. Neuroendocrine tumors are typically classified as pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. According to cancer.net, it is estimated that more than 12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with a NET each year. Importantly, neuroendocrine tumors are associated with a relatively long duration of survival compared to other tumors and as a result, there are approximately 175,000 people living with this diagnosis.

About VMT-α-NET

VMT-α-NET is a clinical stage targeted alpha particle therapy (TAT) radiopharmaceutical being developed for the treatment and diagnosis of somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors, which are a rare and difficult-to-treat type of cancer. VMT-α-NET incorporates Perspective Therapeutics' proprietary lead-specific chelator (PSC) to bind Pb-203 for SPECT imaging, and Pb-212 for alpha particle therapy.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a diversified medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

Perspective is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds which are commercially available in the United States for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com .

