MARTIN LUTHER KING III RALLIES CANNABIS COMMUNITY AT M4MM D.I.C.E MIXER

Las Vegas, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM), the largest community-based nonprofit in the cannabis and hemp industry, celebrated “Cannabis & Culture Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop” at the annual Diversity In Cannabis & Equity Mixer last Tuesday evening in conjunction with the annual MJBiz Conference. The event was sponsored by the Cannabis Workers Rising powered by United Food and Commercial Workers and featured Martin Luther King III as their keynote speaker who looked back on his father’s legacy and highlighted the need for a strong labor force to empower the Black cannabis community.

“If we are able to create successful businesses and entrepreneurs that is one of the steps that helps build the beloved community that Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King were talking about. My dad talked about eradicating what he defined as triple evils, poverty, racism, and violence, and we believe that through peace, justice and equity you create that beloved community,” said Martin Luther King III to a packed audience at the annual D.I.C.E. mixer.

“What we know is the journey of a thousand miles begins with the first steps and this cannabis industry is going to be huge, it’s already large. But it’s going to be huge and historically when new industry is created the black and brown community and even poorer communities are left out or at least don’t get engaged till later on,” said King. “Every movement that my family has been involved in, it started with just a few human beings.”

Roz McCarthy, founder, and CEO of M4MM, created the D.I.C.E mixer to give minority members of the cannabis space a place to network, build their community and feel welcome. “We got something right and we’re not going to apologize for celebrating us and being able to give us an outlet, to get together, feel good and talk to one another.”

“A lot of the employees in the cannabis space look like us. They’re black and brown people that need support. I always encourage folks to network, and when you do, you’ll be surprised how things will open up opportunities you never expected,” added McCarthy.

During King’s address to the crowd, he continued to warmly emphasize, not to leave the worker behind and that in fact he will also stand with the workers of the cannabis industry.

“We’re going to be here with the workers because the owners may do well, but for everyone to do well, the workers have to be treated fairly…. Plan your work and work your plan. As we do that, we will create a remarkable industry, be a part of a remarkable industry that is helping you help others, help people with illnesses, and if nothing else it certainly causes you to chill out.”

Alyza Brevard Rodriguez, one of the co-hosts of the podcast, Coffee & Cannabis, had the opportunity to speak with King and discuss his human rights work in the cannabis space.

“It was such a privilege and honor to speak with Mr. King. The work that he and his family have done for minorities is monumental. As a professor, I valued our dialogue emphasizing the importance of education and institutional research that may inform more effective policy that better support the inclusion of underrepresented communities in this emerging industry. We could not ask for a better advocate in this fight,” said Brevard Rodriguez.

“(MLK III) His fight for equity, justice, and representation for all. We know that he could put his influence, his time, his energy, towards so many different causes. The fact that he speaks for this industry and for people that look like me, we appreciate it so much, his intentions matter, and we thank him from the bottom of our hearts,” said McCarthy.

Also, featured at the event was Frank White, a luxury cannabis brand which pays homage to hip hop icon Christopher Wallace aka Biggie Smalls.

It takes a village to make the D.I.C.E mixer come to fruition, the events main sponsors were UFCW, Trulieve, Parallel, Ascend Wellness, and the Coffee & Cannabis Podcast. Its supporting sponsors included: Azuca, Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company, Ispire, Green Thumb, Pisgah Peaks Ventures, Black Buddha Cannabis, Hemper, Etain, National Cannabis Roundtable, and Blunts+Moore.

