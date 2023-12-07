Angiography Catheter Market Size Worth US$ 3.05 Billion by 2034 at CAGR of 6.9% : Fact.MR Report

Increasing Number of Cardiovascular Procedures on Rapidly Aging Population Driving Sales of Angiography Catheters

Rockville , Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global angiography catheter market size is projected to expand at 6.9% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 3.05 billion by 2034-end, driven by a steady rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. Angiography catheters are pivotal tools used in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular conditions. These catheters facilitate the visualization and navigation of blood vessels during angiography procedures, enabling precise imaging of blood flow and identifying potential blockages or abnormalities.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9177

With a rising aging population and the escalating incidence of cardiovascular conditions, demand for angiography catheters has surged, driving innovation and technological advancements in this sphere. Ongoing advancements in catheter design and materials are enhancing efficiency, precision, and safety, fostering wider adoption. Increasing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures, which offer faster recovery times and less discomfort for patients, are driving the demand for angiography catheters. The global prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, such as coronary artery disease and stroke, is increasing, thus fueling demand for diagnostic tools.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3.05 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global angiography catheter market is estimated at US$ 1.57 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.05 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for angiography catheters is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034. The market in East Asia is predicted to expand at 7.8% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The hospitals segment is estimated to account for 65.7% market share in 2024.

Based on application, the endovascular segment is estimated to account for 26.4% market share in 2024.

North America is projected to account for 34.7% share of the global market in 2024.



“Angiography catheter market growth is being significantly influenced by technological advancements that offer improved navigability, flexibility, and enhanced visualization capabilities. This, coupled with the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, underscores the potential of the market for expansion and innovation,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Top Fortune Companies Profiled in This Report

Cordis, a Cardinal Health Company

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamics

Cook Medical

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Cook Medical

Terumo Interventional Systems

Abbott Laboratories

Alvimedica Medical Device

ABIOMED

Abbott

Acrostak Int. Distr. Sàrl

AdvanSource Biomaterials

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG

BrosMed

Cardionovum GmbH

Contego Medical, Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Teleflex

Philips

Steady Shift toward Minimally Invasive Procedures Due to Their Cost-effectiveness

Preference for minimally invasive interventions among patients and physicians, which offer reduced recovery times, minimized trauma, and lower risk of complications, contributes significantly to the adoption of angiography catheters. Minimally invasive procedures, enabled by the utilization of angiography catheters, offer a spectrum of advantages over traditional surgical methods. Patients increasingly opt for these procedures due to reduced trauma, minimized scarring, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Demand for procedures requiring angiography catheters, such as angioplasty and stent placement, has surged owing to these benefits.

Reduced risk of complications associated with minimally invasive techniques further fuels this transition. Healthcare providers also favor these procedures for their cost-effectiveness and ability to cater to a wider patient demographic, enhancing accessibility to specialized care. As technological innovations continue to enhance the precision, safety, and efficacy of these procedures, the adoption of minimally invasive techniques is expected to accelerate further, cementing their role as a cornerstone in modern healthcare practices.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9177

Country-wise Insights:

What is the Demand Outlook for Angiographic Catheters in the United States?

“Rising Adoption of Cutting-edge Technologies to Improve Patient Outcomes”

Innovative medical equipment such as angiography catheters are quickly adopted by healthcare facilities in the United States, which place a strong priority on improving patient outcomes and healthcare delivery. The nation's focus on R&D and large healthcare expenditures provide an atmosphere that is favourable to the use of these devices, which propels the expansion of the angiography catheter market.

There is an increasing need for accurate diagnostic instruments and minimally invasive treatment alternatives due to the rising incidence of cardiac diseases and related illnesses. The high prevalence of sickness creates a steady need for these gadgets in the nation's clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centres.

The United States' regulatory environment is conducive to the launch and uptake of novel medical devices. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory organisations uphold strict yet open clearance procedures that guarantee safety and efficacy requirements and enable relatively quick market access for cutting-edge medical devices like angiography catheters.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Cardiovascular Catheters Market: The global cardiovascular catheters market is valued at US$ 21.44 billion in 2023 and is thus projected to reach US$ 42.18 billion by the end of 2033.

Cerebral Angiography Market: The global cerebral angiography market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 46 million and is expected to reach US$ 70 million by the end of 2027.

Cutting Balloon Catheter Market: The market for cutting balloon catheters is expected to expand at 4% CAGR from 2021-2031.

Normal Balloon Catheter Market: Sales of normal balloon catheters are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years and reach US$ 4.35 billion by 2033-end.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the angiography catheter market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (cerebral catheters, visceral catheters, coronary catheters, renal catheters, microcatheters, pigtail catheters, others), application (coronary, endovascular, neurology, oncology, others), technology (X-Ray, MRA, CT), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac catheterization laboratories), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog