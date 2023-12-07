Lufthansa Group and Lilium sign Memorandum of Understanding for strategic partnership

Planned cooperation to jointly shape the future of Advanced Air Mobility in Europe



Lufthansa Group and Lilium to review infrastructure, airspace, maintenance, flight operations and further requirements

Important groundwork to enable the safe and efficient operation of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft



FRANKFURT, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lufthansa Group and Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic partnership on electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft operation in Europe. The companies want to explore innovation opportunities in aviation, discussing areas such as ground and flight operations, future aircraft maintenance, as well as crewing and flight training. In a possible strategic partnership, both companies also want to analyze the opportunities for collaboration with third parties like airports and regional partners, for instance, on the advancement of infrastructure such as vertiports, airspace integration and the definition of required operation processes.

Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board, responsible for Fleet & Technology, says: “Innovation is part of our DNA. The Lufthansa Group aspires to be a global leader in the integration of state-of-the-art products and processes. We want to develop aviation further and drive the transformation of the industry. This Memorandum of Understanding with Lilium will make an important contribution to this. Only with innovation, courage and determination can we, as an industry, make aviation more sustainable and master the challenges of the future.”

Klaus Roewe, CEO of Lilium, comments: “We are delighted that the Lufthansa Group has decided to cooperate with us to jointly advance in the future of flying. The Lufthansa Group has been at the forefront of some of Europe’s most important aviation initiatives, especially in the area of environmental sustainability. We are thrilled to explore opportunities on bringing eVTOL flights to Lufthansa Group customers.”

As Lilium announced yesterday, the company has begun production of its Lilium Jet. According to Lilium’s internal projections, the European market is expected to account for a demand of around 9,200 eVTOL aircraft through 2035.

With a current fleet of over 700 commercial aircraft, the Lufthansa Group is pursuing a long-term fleet strategy aimed at cost-efficiency and reduced emissions. The Lufthansa Group’s latest aircraft acquisitions have up to 30 percent lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions compared with predecessor models. The Lufthansa Group aims to cut its net carbon emissions in half by 2030 on its path to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com .

