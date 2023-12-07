Optimi Health and Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. Forge Strategic Supply Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi”), a licensed Canadian drug researcher and formulator specializing in controlled psychedelic substances such as natural psilocybin and MDMA, today announced the signing of a supply agreement with Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. (“Sunshine Labs”), a fellow British Columbia-based biosciences company licensed by Health Canada.



This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Optimi and Sunshine Labs, who share a commitment to ensuring a secure global supply of GMP quality-controlled substances for medicinal and research purposes. The partnership leverages the strengths of two reputable companies headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, reinforcing the region's standing as a hub for innovative advancements in the psychedelics industry.

Optimi CEO, Bill Ciprick, says the partnership will forge a formidable alliance as both companies leverage their points of access in the highly regulated psychedelics market. “Our alignment with Sunshine Labs opens opportunities to harness our collective contacts and connections, addressing the global demand for GMP drug substances for research purposes on a meaningful scale,” added Ciprick.

Donovan Edwards, CEO of Sunshine Labs, echoes the sentiment, saying, "Our partnership with Optimi solidifies our commitment to delivering a safe and secure supply of controlled substances globally. Together, we are poised to create a robust pipeline for delivering high-quality psychedelics to the current accessible international market, setting new standards for innovation and reliability.”

Sunshine Labs is committed to saving lives and uplifting communities impacted by the toxic drug epidemic. With its unique licensing advantage under Health Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), Sunshine Labs is dedicated to sourcing and delivering the highest quality of psychedelic medication for addiction treatment on a global scale, an endeavour strongly supported by Optimi.

”The solution to this crisis is one that we must create together,” added Edwards.

The supply agreement outlines Optimi's commitment to manufacturing and supplying Sunshine Labs with Full Spectrum Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and encapsulated psilocybin product, and encapsulated MDMA from Optimi's 10,000 sq ft, state-of-the-art facility in Princeton, British Columbia. The purchase quantity under this agreement will be determined on a case-by-case basis to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Both companies are committed to the highest standard of GMP drug production required by Health Canada under the CSDA and Part C, Division 2 of the Food and Drug Regulations.

Mr. Ciprick and Mr. Edwards will host a joint webinar on Tuesday, December 12 at 4:30pm EST to discuss the benefits of the supply agreement for both companies. For access, please follow this link.

ABOUT OPTIMI: (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

ABOUT SUNSHINE EARTH LABS LTD:

Sunshine Labs researches and delivers formulations in a global market that is unmet and critical medical need. Based in Canada on the west coast of British Columbia, our facility and location were selected to allow the benefits of scalability. We are establishing international partnerships to provide Controlled Substances and Psychedelics under the guidelines of the CDSA. We advocate for the responsible use of these substances while championing wider availability for therapeutic and medicinal purposes. Sunshine Labs has a role to play by offering controlled substances to experts in this field including healthcare providers and harm reduction programs.

