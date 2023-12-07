PIPRA AG Wins the Fourth Annual Vesalius Innovation Award by Karger Publishers
The Swiss startup that has developed an AI-based pre-surgical disease risk assessment tool was awarded on December 5th in London.
The jury was impressed with the way PIPRA has identified an unmet need and worked towards providing an innovative solution with determination and careful execution.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the fourth consecutive time that Karger Publishers has presented its Vesalius Innovation Award. The award honors internationally active startups that offer innovative solutions for the rapidly changing needs of the Health Sciences ecosystem. This year’s competition focused on knowledge communication, patient centricity, and artificial intelligence.
— Gabriella Karger, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Karger Publishers
The award was presented today as a part of the STM Innovations Day in London. The following five finalists pitched their innovative ideas to the jury: Ludenso, Paindrainer AB, Teraquiz, Global Campus, and PIPRA AG. The Swiss company PIPRA AG, engaged in the development of a patient-centric technology to prevent postoperative delirium, managed to rise above the competition as the final winner.
Pipra AG received the award from Daniel Ebneter, CEO of Karger, who in his remarks highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in the field of health sciences and publishing. In addition, he thanked the jury, the VIA team and the participating startups for their outstanding dedication to advancing scientific research in novel ways.
“Pipra is changing the lives of patients at risk of postoperative delirium with the additional benefit of saving healthcare systems a lot of resources,” explains Gabriella Karger, jury member and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Karger Publishers. “They have embraced AI by leveraging it directly to help patients. The jury was impressed with the way PIPRA has identified an unmet need and worked towards providing an innovative solution with determination and careful execution.”
Runner-up prizes were awarded to two startups: Ludenso for their Augmented Reality platform helping to enrich publications with 3D models, and Teraquiz for their medical education app bringing tailored information to Healthcare Professionals in six subject areas.
This year, in addition to the prize money, the winner and both runners-up each received a voucher for a 60-second bespoke 2D Animation. The Vesalius Innovation Award is endowed with a total of 25,000 US dollars.
About Karger Publishers
Connecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.
