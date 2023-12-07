Dorman introduces hundreds of new products, including more aftermarket exclusives and Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions

COLMAR, Pa., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is releasing 400 new motor vehicle parts this month, representing millions of new sales opportunities for automotive parts distributors, retailers, and repair shops. The new products further reinforce Dorman’s position as a leading aftermarket provider of comprehensive powertrain repair solutions.



This month’s new releases include an innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ exhaust manifold clamp repair kit with coverage for approximately 3 million select aging Ford and Lincoln vehicles. When an exhaust manifold fastener breaks on those vehicles, repairing it conventionally usually requires significant labor, up to and including removing the cylinder head. Applying the Dorman kit components can save time and labor, bypasses existing hardware even if that hardware is broken, and usually requires no special tools.

Dorman is also introducing a new OE FIX engine heater hose assembly, adding to a large and growing catalog of complex automotive hose assemblies. Original equipment heater hose assemblies on more than 400,000 select Ford Fusion sedans may fail due to cracks in the plastic connectors. The new Dorman OE FIX replacement features upgraded aluminum connectors to help prevent similar failures in the future.

Dorman is also adding hundreds of new direct replacement parts and assemblies designed to match or improve upon the performance of the original equipment offerings. Some new and notable aftermarket-exclusive and direct replacement product releases for December 2023 include:

Two throttle body connectors offering a combined 20 million repair opportunities on certain GM and Ford vehicles.

Three new turbocharger components, including a new intercooler designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment unit on 1.75 million GMC and Chevrolet vehicles, extending Dorman’s already comprehensive line of turbo replacement and repair solutions.

A time-saving and convenient wheel hub and bearing assembly repair kit with coverage for 1 million select late model Ram 2500 and 3500 series trucks, featuring quality components carefully engineered to match the fit and performance of the factory assembly components.



These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

