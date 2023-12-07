Branded Legacy, Inc. (BLEG) Announces Retirement of 400,000,000 Common Shares, Achieving Target of 2 Billion in Share Reductions with More to Come

Company closes strategic purchase of ultra-efficient analytical equipment, supporting sustainability initiatives

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG), a leader in the biotech industry, today proudly announced the retirement of an additional 400,000,000 shares of its common stock, bringing the total number of shares retired to 2 billion. This significant move is part of the company's ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value. Furthermore, the company highlights recent acquisitions, boosting the company’s assets portfolio to well over $1 million this month.



David Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., commented on the retirement, "In efforts to under promise and over deliver, we expect to retire additional shares in the coming months. We consider economic sustainability as a core aspect of our overall mission. The reduction of 2 billion shares is a testament to the integrity with which we conduct our fiduciary responsibilities. These actions underscore our ongoing commitment to maintaining a healthy share structure."

This share retirement is part of Branded Legacy, Inc.'s broader strategy to streamline its share structure and improve its market standing. By reducing the number of shares available in the market, the company aims to increase the value of the remaining shares, thereby benefiting its loyal shareholders.

The company would also like to announce that today it purchased ultra-efficient analytical and chemical recycling equipment that has empowered the company to reach new levels of efficiency and quality. These systems enable machinery to operate in tandem, recycling the chemical inputs used in analytical and purification processes. This brings the capability of in-house validation and significantly reduces company overhead.

In addition to the share retirement, Branded Legacy, Inc.'s team is working to finalize the details of a $6 million acquisition agreement, a strategic move that will further enhance the company's market position and product offerings.

In the company’s recent major news, it announced the successful acquisition of MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This acquisition, valued at well over $1,000,000, included USDA organic certifications, state-of-the-art equipment, a multi-vehicle fleet, multi-state licensing, award-winning products, and a patent among a multitude of inventory and assets. This has significantly expanded the company’s portfolio and capabilities, demonstrating commitment to growth and innovation in the biotech sector, all acquired at pennies on the dollar.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services. The company's diverse portfolio includes ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its customers. Branded Legacy's strategic approach to growth involves identifying and integrating promising businesses and technologies that align with its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products and services.

About MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Clearwater, Florida, specializes in the certified organic mobile extraction and production of CBD from industrial hemp. They offer a range of cannabinoid products and services tailored for the pharmaceutical and bio-product industries, ensuring compliance with legal THC limits. Their expertise extends to mobile CO2 certified organic, patented extraction services and the legal distribution of both wholesale and retail products in all U.S. markets. MariJ is also known for its commitment to HIPAA compliance and good corporate governance. More information can be found at the MariJ Website .

