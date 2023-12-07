TScan Therapeutics Appoints R. Keith Woods to its Board of Directors, Bringing Expertise in Commercialization and Global Operations

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of R. Keith Woods to its Board of Directors. Mr. Woods has over 30 years of life science experience, with expertise in commercialization, sales, global operations, supply chain and business strategy.



“I am pleased to welcome Keith, a highly respected and experienced leader in biotechnology, as our newest member to the Board of Directors,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “In his previous position as COO of argenx, Keith successfully transitioned the company from an R&D organization to a fully integrated global biotech organization. Keith has extensive experience in operations, sales, launch readiness, and commercialization, and we look forward to working with him as we advance our clinical programs toward pivotal studies.”

“I am delighted to be joining TScan’s Board and further support the progress of this innovative company. I believe that TScan is well-positioned to deliver on its mission of bringing life-changing therapies to patients suffering from cancer and other debilitating disorders. I look forward to bringing my commercialization, operations, and biopharmaceutical industry experience to supporting the growth of TScan and advancing this compelling pipeline,” added Mr. Woods.

Mr. Woods has over three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, having served most recently as chief operating officer (COO) of argenx where he led the company through its transition from an R&D organization to a global commercial organization. During this time, he oversaw key teams in preparation for argenx’s first product launch, including sales, marketing, market access and reimbursement, business operations, patient services and medical affairs. In 2023, Mr. Woods transitioned from this role to serve as a strategic advisor to the Board of Directors of argenx. Prior to argenx, Keith served as senior vice president of North American operations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Alexion), where he managed a team of several hundred people in the U.S. and Canada and was responsible for more than $1 billion in annual sales. Prior to joining Alexion, Mr. Woods held various positions of increasing responsibility within Roche, Amgen, and Eisai Co., Ltd., over a span of 20 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Florida State University.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

