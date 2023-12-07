GFI Software Approved on Climb Channel Solutions’ GSA IT-70 Contract

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the expansion of their GSA IT-70 Contract with the addition of GFI Software, a leading software company with solutions for security, collaboration, and network management applications. GFI Software has been a strategic partner of Climb since 2019.



GFI’s portfolio enables resellers and managed service providers to offer their customers the network visibility, application performance and security they need. Their scope of product spans across email security, digital faxing, patch management, vulnerability testing, firewalls and much more. With their cloud-based GFI AppManager platform, partners can manage all customers and products under one pane of view.

“Securing a place on Climb's GSA IT-70 Contract is a significant step for GFI Software, as it opens doors for us to serve government agencies directly,” says Derek Nower, SVP of Global Channel Sales at GFI Software. “Our partnership with Climb allows us to bring impactful, cutting-edge technology to the public sector. Together, we're set to help improve the IT infrastructure of government entities, focusing on delivering efficiency, security, and innovation where it matters most."

“Climb is proud to offer our vendors the opportunity to leverage our government contracts, such as GSA to enable them to expand into the public sector without additional complications,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We are excited to add GFI to our GSA contract to assist in the expansion of their business and bring their portfolio of network, security and communication management into the public sector.”

The GSA Schedule, also known as Federal Supply Schedule, and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), is a long-term governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at fair and reasonable prices to the government. MAS makes buying easy and efficient with the use of modern technology to connect government buyers and industry.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About GFI Software

GFI Software develops business-essential software for small and medium-sized businesses and delivers its products through a worldwide network of dedicated partners worldwide. With a direct focus on expanding solutions for Managed Service Providers, over 40,000+ customers use GFI Software solutions for their network management and performance, security, and collaboration applications. For more information, visit gfi.com.

