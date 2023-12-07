Submit Release
NAVAIR STATEMENT ON V-22 Osprey Grounding

Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time. While the mishap remains under investigation, we are implementing additional risk mitigation controls to ensure the safety of our service members.

The Joint Program Office continues to communicate and collaborate with all V-22 stakeholders and customers, including allied partners.

The safety of pilots and air crews is our number one priority. For more information, please contact, NAVAIR Public Affairs: marcia.t.hart3.civ@us.navy.mil.

