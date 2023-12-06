AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Manchester, N.J.

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on December 5, 2023, in Manchester, New Jersey. One adult male sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary information, officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to Elizabeth Avenue after a 9-1-1 call was received at approximately 8:28 p.m. last night, Tuesday, December 5. Officers located the subject, and two officers fired their service weapons at approximately 9:10 p.m., fatally wounding the subject. A firearm was recovered near the subject.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###