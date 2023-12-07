Allied Payment Network Appoints Jessica Ludvigsen as Vice President of Strategic Solutions
As a career community banker, I love helping FI’s design solutions that simplify and centralize the experience of banking for their consumers.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, today announced the appointment of Jessica Ludvigsen as the new Vice President of Strategic Solutions. This addition marks a significant step in the company's ongoing efforts to bolster its direct sales organization in the $1B and above asset class and deepen its relationships with reseller and integration partners.
— Jessica Ludvigsen, Vice President of Strategic Solutions
Jessica brings over 20 years of leadership in the financial services industry to Allied. Her passion lies in designing and delivering outstanding experiences for both clients and team members. Jessica’s banking industry background includes responsibility for customer experience, regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, operational excellence, and sales. Her expertise in identifying and leveraging new market opportunities will be pivotal in driving the company’s growth and expanding its market footprint.
Jeff Harper, Chief Revenue Officer at Allied Payment Network, to whom Jessica will be directly reporting, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to the team. “Bringing Jessica on board is a clear reflection of our commitment to continuing to grow our expanding market presence. Her experience will undoubtedly advance our sales initiatives and fortify our partnerships. I am confident that under Jessica’s guidance, our direct sales team and reseller partnerships will thrive.”
In her new role, Jessica will support our direct sales team in facilitating the sales lifecycle and by collaborating with our third-party reseller and integration partners. Ludvigsen will be responsible for working with our CRO in developing and executing comprehensive strategies to enhance the performance of the direct sales team and identifying key growth areas.
“I’m thrilled to join Allied and help further their mission of positioning community financial Institutions to be the money movement solution of choice for both consumers and businesses,” said Ludvigsen. “As a career community banker, I love helping FI’s design solutions that simplify and centralize the experience of banking for their consumers.”
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
Jennifer Silva
For Allied Payment Network, Inc.
+17062809267 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn