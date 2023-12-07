First American woman to climb Mount Everest, in the Balkans
In a move showcasing her enduring passion for travel, Stacy Allison, the first American woman to summit Everest, chooses the Balkans for her latest visitSHKODER, ALBANIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacy Allison, renowned as the first American woman to reach the pinnacle of Mount Everest, recently chose the scenic Peaks of the Balkans for her latest travel destination. Accompanying her were the "Ninja Moms," a group of like-minded women eager to share in the travel experience. This trip marked a significant shift from the extreme heights of Everest to the culturally rich and diverse landscapes of Kosovo, Montenegro, and Albania.
The idea for visiting the Balkans was sparked by Stacy's friend, Barbara, who conducted the initial research. Upon learning about the region, Stacy's enthusiasm was immediate. “I immediately went online and did my own research and, you know, in a matter of like 30 minutes I was ready to go. I'm always ready for an adventure,” she recalls. The journey was meticulously organized by Balkan Natural Adventure, blending cultural experiences with the natural beauty of the region.
Approaching the trip with her characteristic openness and curiosity, Stacy had no preconceived expectations, allowing the Balkan landscapes and cultures to unfold organically. She shares, “I really had no expectations. I was open to what it brings.” This mindset led her to discover the varied and captivating features of the Balkans, from alpine meadows laden with blueberries to the hospitality of shepherd's huts offering yogurt, blueberries, and honey.
One of the most profound experiences for Allison was traversing the ancient beech forests in Albania, among Europe's last remaining primordial woodlands. These forests, also found in Germany, left an indelible mark on Allison with their untouched beauty and ecological significance. “The one thing I didn’t expect was, I didn’t realize that the area would be so forested... Being in that forest, that environment was something that I didn’t expect that was a treat,” she reflected.
As a seasoned mountaineer, Allison also shared her insights on the current state of climbing Everest, contrasting it with her own pioneering ascent. She lamented the commercialization of Everest, emphasizing that true mountaineering spirit lies beyond crowded peaks. “Real climbers are not climbing Everest... It’s totally commercialized now,” she opined.
Throughout her Balkan travels, Allison valued the local knowledge and alternative pathways provided by guides Donika Matoshi and Mentor Vokshi. Their expertise enriched the group's experience, revealing lesser-known aspects of the region. “The positive point for a guided tour is the knowledge that the guide brings about the area. And you can go faster with a guide,” she appreciated.
Allison's journey through the Balkans was marked by resilience and a deep connection with the region's culture and people. She fondly recalled the bonds forged with the Ninja Moms and local communities, highlighting the trip's emphasis on human connection and cultural immersion.
In conclusion, Allison's visit to the Balkans was not just a vacation but an exploration into the region's heart. It was an experience enriched by cultural insights, natural beauty, and the spirit of adventure, leaving her eager to return for more discoveries in these captivating landscapes.
