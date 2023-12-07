Research Scientist Emmanuel J. Ajala to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout history, from prehistoric to modern times, diseases have been the major killer of humans. Smallpox, typhoid fever, cholera, and polio have been utterly catastrophic horrifically claiming the lives of millions of individuals. Civilizations have literally perished. One of the most brutal killers was the Bubonic plague, or the Black Death of 1346-1353, wiping out over half of Europe’s population. In today’s times, with the recent devastation of COVID-19 estimated to have killed over 17 million people, we continue to face life threatening pandemics. Fortunately, over the years advances have been made to prevent and control diseases. One of our greatest achievements is eradicating smallpox which is in fact one of the only human diseases to have been completely wiped out of existence thanks to a vaccine. It is actually because of the brilliant work of scientists developing new drugs, vaccines, and therapeutic tools, that we can continue to protect ourselves and hopefully wipe out all disease for good.

One such individual is Emmanuel a biomedical researcher striving to solve and determined to come up with solutions to today’s deadliest infectious diseases from COVID-19, HIV, to breast cancer. Without biomedical researchers such as Emmanuel, preventing and curing diseases would be out of the question.

Emmanuel earned his B.Sc. in Chemistry from Fisk University, his M.Sc. in Chemistry, from Polytechnic University in Brooklyn.

He has also worked as a professor, surgical technician, and research scientist. Emmanuel is also a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Chemical Society, and the New York Medical Association.

Emmanuel has been featured in Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide for outstanding contributions and achievements involving diabetes, Ebola virus, HIV, and breast cancer. He’s also recognized in Global Who’s Who as a distinguished professional for outstanding achievements in Bio-medical research.

Emmanuel is a Lifetime Featured Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his incredible contributions in the field of research.

With over 20 years’ experience, Emmanuel is responsible for the pathophysiological investigation of HIV infection and breast cancer and was instrumental in the deletion of the Ebola virus glycoprotein pathway critical to its glycosylation that triggered cell circle arrest. Currently, Ajala is actively involved in silencing the COVID-19 pathway through a set of glycoproteins derived from the immune system's dual mitochondrial and endosomal compartments.

He is on a mission to create a world where disease is no longer a concern because effective treatments will be widely available for all.

Emmanuel says we can work systemically and collectively to find effective drugs and get them into clinical trials.

