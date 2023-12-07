Artillery Systems Market Worth USD 9.78 billion by 2029 , at 7 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Artillery Systems Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Artillery Systems Market is expected to grow at 7 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.78 billion by 2029 from USD 4.26 billion in 2022.

The latest report provides information about the global Artillery Systems market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2029.

Significant Players Covered in the Artillery Systems Market Report:

BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hanwha Group, Leonardo SpA, Nexter Group, Elbit Systems, Denel SOC Ltd, IMI Systems KNDS, Lockheed Martin, ST Engineering, RUAG Group, General Dynamics, Avibras, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Aubert & Duval, General Dynamics, and Leonardo S.P.A.

The report on the Artillery Systems Market includes:

💹Authoritative insights into the Artillery Systems Market Size- USD 9.78 billion by 2029

🧾No of pages- 144

🗝Key industry trends

🏭Strategies adopted by major players

🌐Dominating region- North America 59%

Market Segmentation:

Artillery Systems Market By Type, 2022-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Howitzer

Mortar

Antio-Air Artillery

Rocket Artillery

Artillery Systems Market By Range, 2022-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Artillery Systems Market By Component, 2022-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Gun Turret

Engine

Fire Control System

Ammunition Handling Systems

Chassis

Auxiliary Systems

Artillery Systems Market By End-User Industry, 2022-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Aerospace

Defense

Homeland Security

Recent Developments:

April 2023 – The Lightning Air System National Capability Enterprise (LANCE) 23-27 contract was signed by Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) to sustain the United Kingdom’s F-35 fleet. The aircraft support contract is worth around £147 million and will safeguard and improve the availability and capabilities of the UK F-35 fleet to undertake combat missions across the world.

April 2023 – Lockheed Martin has awarded BAE equipment $491 million in contracts to build cutting-edge Block 4 electronic warfare (EW) equipment for future Lot 17 F-35 Lightning II fighter planes.

March 2023 – BAE Systems, in collaboration with the US Army, successfully fired a Sub-Caliber Artillery Long-Range Projectile with Enhanced Lethality from a 155 mm XM907E2 58 caliber cannon and impacted a fixed target beyond ranges previously demonstrated by other precision-guided projectiles fired from the same type of cannon.

Regional Analysis of the Artillery Systems Market:

In terms of geographic dominance, North America is projected to continue to dominate the artillery systems market throughout the projection. The United States, the largest military spender in the world, is occupied with the most cutting-edge and substantial amount of defense equipment, which significantly contributes to the market’s growth in North America. This is due to increased demand for superior protective solutions in the defense and military sectors. The European Market is considered the second-largest share-holding market, after only North America, as a result of the rise in terrorist attacks. European nations including the UK, France, Russia, and Germany support market expansion.

As to the rising demand for superior protective solutions in the defense and military sectors, the United States, the largest military spender in the world, is home to the most advanced and substantial amount of defense equipment. This has a significant positive impact on the growth of the North American market. Similar to the Army, the US Navy has plans to replace its outdated, antiquated ships with new ones shortly. These will make a more advanced market necessary throughout the projection period.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the Artillery Systems market by 2029?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Artillery Systems market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2029?

-What is the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Artillery Systems Market Report:

• Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

• Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

• Useful data on countries' positions in the global market.

• Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

• Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

1. Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

2. Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

3. In-depth analysis of the Artillery Systems Market

4. Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

5. Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

6. Neutral perspective on the market performance

7. Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Artillery Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Artillery Systems Market Forecast

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Artillery Systems Market is at the forefront of providing precision and power in modern warfare. As technology continues to advance, artillery systems will remain instrumental in reshaping military strategies and tactics, ensuring a future where military forces are equipped with the most advanced and effective tools to safeguard global security.

