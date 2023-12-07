Biggest Arab Night of the Year – Golden Wings Awards returns with another season ft a $50M Diamond Jacket by Mozafarian

H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali, H.H. Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum & Persiana Dulo H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali, H.H. Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum & Persiana Dulo on the red carpet $50M Denim Diamond Jacket by Mozafarian ALDO x Marwa Ghassan Patrizia Marin, CEO of Marco Polo Experience (media partner) with H.H. Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

DUBAI, UAE, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful gala event which was held on May 16, 2023 at the iconic Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa – the number 1 celebrity gala night in the Arab world came back for another breathtaking season, this time presenting lots of surprises and glam. The event’s new season took place at the world’s most famous and luxurious fashionable hotels in Dubai – Palazzo Versace Hotel last November 28, 2023.

“Night of the Stars”, presented by Golden Way is the first and only Hollywood Style Red Carpet event specially created to welcome leading personalities, brands, and celebrities from Hollywood, USA and the Middle East connecting them into one, by awarding them for their achievements with the prestigious “Golden Wings Award”. Each awardee has a sparkling cover page on “Golden Wings Luxury Magazine”.

Special Chief Guest of the event were H.H. Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and H.H. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali.

Beautiful atmosphere, star performances, luxury gala dinner and lots of diamond jewelry by “Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week” this time themed “From Another World”.

Guest performers were Emirati Opera singer Ahmed Al Hosani, Nicole Obarzanek, and Abdallah Alsadi.

The world’s most expensive Jean Jewel Jacket Vakue worth more than 50 million dollars was presented at the Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week this season. The sparkling moment catch the eye of all the special guests during the gala dinner.

Designed by Mr. Abbas Mozafarian, the most expensive Jean Jewelled Jacket with the assistance of the famous fashion designer Eric Way for the opening of the first branch of Debeers in the corner of Picadilly and New Bond Street London in the flagship branch and for the aid of National Kidney Foundation. This magnificent piece made an impressive impact with all the medias and was admired by most prominent royal family, minister and celebrities like Shirley Bassey and Ivanka Trump. Mozafarian Jewellers also presented 15 special peace during the jewelry show.

A fabulous presentation by the main Fashion Sponsor of the event ALDO x Marwa Ghassan amazed the audience. Apparel Group’s ALDO, a leader in footwear innovation, showcased its patented comfort technology - ALDO Pillow Walk™ - in it’s Holiday collection at Golden Wings Awards.

Besides the stage, the special pop-up store by Caspain Jewellery brought glam to the magical evening.

These are not the only outstanding international brands that presented on the show, but also other special guest brands shined bright during the event, one of which was the international brand Portia and Scarlett.

In interesting part of the evening was the presentation of the most luxurious drink - Cleopatra Gold, water with golden flakes.

The special awardees this edition were: Yeprem “Jewelry Brand of the Year”, Snejana Onopka “Model of the Year”, Aldo Shoes x Marwa Ghassan “Shoes and Accessories Brand of the Year” Song Yinxi “Film Directro of the Year”, Slavi Kutchoukov “Businessman of the Year”, Austin Zelan “Entrepreneur of the Year”, Ahmed Al Hosani “International Singer of the Year”, Stoyan Stoyanov Storn “Music Producer of the Year”, Kal Ladwa “Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year”, Zain Falh “Arabic Fashion Designer of the Year”, Esra Nur Turker “TV Presenter of the Year”, Saimure Doulikun “Media Personality of the Year”.



Official sponsors of the event were:

Al Ali Yachts, Main Jewelry Sponsor Yeprem, Main Fashion Sponsor ALDO, Set up and Production Sponsor Liali Events, Cleopatra Gold, CashflowPreneur, Reef and Beef Restaurant - Pre-Party & After Party, Celebrity Gala dinner, SLEC Crypto Exchange and SLAVI Coin, Charlotte Elize, CLC Limousine – official celebrity transportation Sponsor, Ajraan by Rotana Dubai Hotel – celebrity accommodation sponsor, FP Models, Crystal Rose Dubai, Floriana, Mozafarian Jewelry, Caspian Jewelry, Jazeel Perfumes, Am Policlinic, Christin Laurent, NOK Korean Beauty, AMITY University, AMR Couture, La Ange Couture. Beauty Team - Mar Mar, Nehal Fattal, Parisa Molaee, Ati Beauty.

Photos by: Mahmoud Gad and Masoud Raoufi

Check out the Event Highlights in Youtube & for future events, check their website.

Instagram: @jewelryfashionweek @goldenwingsmagazine: