Shed Squad in Lucasville, OH and ShedHub Join Forces to Enhance Accessory Building Options in Southern Ohio

Shed Squad of Lucasville, OH, a top accessory building dealer, partners with ShedHub to offer local buyers easy access to nearby sellers.

LUCASVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shed Squad, a retailer of top-quality sheds and accessory buildings crafted by Country Cabins, has embarked on a strategic collaboration with ShedHub, an innovative online platform simplifying local transactions between buyers and sellers. This partnership paves the way for residents of Lucasville, OH, and the surrounding areas of southern Ohio to effortlessly access Shed Squad's premium accessory building offerings from the comfort of their homes through ShedHub's user-friendly search platform.

Shed Squad offers a variety of accessory buildings from Country Cabins, featuring numerous customization choices to meet the diverse needs and preferences of customers. As an advocate of convenience and a commitment to the local market, Shed Squad has chosen ShedHub as a valuable tool to facilitate marketing and sales, further enhancing the reach of their exceptional products.

Jeff Huxmann, CEO and co-founder of ShedHub, commented, "We are delighted to have all the Shed Squad locations using ShedHub.com, including their Lucasville Ohio location. For many in the construction sectors, the internet is still in its infancy, and it is good to see the shed industry embrace new modes of shopping."

Shed Squad stands behind the quality and value of Country Cabins structures, which feature double top plates on walls and door frames, as well as exceptional insulation options. These characteristics are vital elements that offer protection against unpredictable weather conditions and extreme temperature fluctuations.

Shed Squad offers a five-year warranty on all prefabricated accessory buildings, including customized ones and flexible payment options, which include rent-to-own and 90-day same-as-cash plans. Additionally, for long-term investments, they provide traditional loan options with terms extending up to 15 years.

ShedHub, a pioneer in providing a swift and convenient transaction experience for local buyers, aligns with Shed Squad's commitment to making accessory structures readily accessible. With ShedHub and Shed Squad joining forces in Lucasville, Ohio, residents of southern Ohio can now choose from an expanded selection of accessory structures tailored to their specific needs. Shed Squad also offers the added convenience of free delivery within a 50-mile radius of their location at 10391 US 23, Lucasville.

To explore the extensive range of accessory buildings available from the nearest dealer and receive an immediate quotation for your preferred structure, visit ShedHub.com.

About Shed Squad

Shed Squad is a leading dealer of Country Cabins accessory buildings, known for manufacturing high-end, heavy-duty, top-value storage structures in the Midwest. Their 3D Design Studio empowers potential buyers to customize their storage structures and visualize their placement on their property. Shed Squad goes the extra mile by offering diverse delivery and installation methods for different types of terrain, as well as on-site construction options for those with installation concerns regarding prefabricated structures.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is the foremost online platform for browsing available accessory buildings for sale in the local buyer's vicinity. With thousands of options available nationwide, customers can effortlessly narrow down their search using the specific filters of the Advanced Shed Search tool. This feature enables the quick and efficient discovery of the ideal accessory building from the comfort of one's home.