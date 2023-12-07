Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Welcomes Jasmine Randle as New Brand Ambassador
Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design is excited to announce the latest addition to its team, Jasmine Randle, in the role of Brand Ambassador.JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design, a leading design and build company in Rhode Island and the region, is proud to introduce Jasmine Randle as the newest member of its team. Boasting an impressive background with more than 10 years of experience in operational and administrative support, Jasmine's addition to the team signifies a strategic move by Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design to enhance its brand positioning and engage with a wider audience.
Jasmine, who joined the company in September, is currently pursuing a degree in Marketing with a focus on Public Relations, showcasing a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends. Her multifaceted skill set makes her a valuable asset for the company, poised to play a pivotal role in shaping and amplifying the Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design brand.
The company owner and president Michael Sarah expressed enthusiasm about Jasmine's addition to the team: "We’re thrilled to welcome Jasmine Randle to our team. Her wealth of experience and dedication make her an invaluable asset. As we continue to grow and evolve, Jasmine's role as Brand Ambassador will be instrumental in shaping and communicating our company's story. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on our brand and the success of our projects."
About: With a legacy spanning over a decade, Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build is an award-winning company providing remodeling services in Rhode Island and the region. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, the company has become a trusted name in the world of design build, specializing in comprehensive solutions for kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and whole-house renovations.
For more information, please visit https://www.northeastdesignbuild.com/
Michael Sarah
Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build
+1 (401) 934-1074
msarah@nekitchenandflooring.com