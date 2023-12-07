Beam Global Announces Continuing Orders for EV ARC Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems from Multiple Federal Agencies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced repeat orders from multiple federal agencies, deepening the Beam Global footprint among its existing federal customers. The EV ARC™ systems were purchased through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

The solar-powered EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure products are off-grid, generate and store their own electricity, and are deployed with no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill, reducing the federal government’s costs through avoided construction, electrical upgrades, operational disruptions and ongoing utility bills. The systems can continue to charge EVs during blackouts and include an optional Emergency Power Panel that can provide vital electricity to first responders during disasters, emergencies and power outages.

The ten federal agencies that are purchasing additional systems, many of whom are receiving numerous sustainable EV ARC™ charging systems powered 100% by renewable energy, are:

General Services Administration (GSA)

Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)

U.S. Army (USA)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Legacy Management (LM)

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

U.S. Marine Corps (USMC)

U.S. Navy Facilities (NAVFAC)

“Rapid deployment, energy resiliency, energy security and disaster preparedness are becoming key decision factors in the EV charging infrastructure build out, for federal, state and local government entities. The continued expansion of EV ARC deployments demonstrates the increasing need for rapidly deployed, energy resilient and highly scalable solutions,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Disaster preparedness and energy resiliency are fast becoming national security level imperatives. We agree with the goal to have 25% of EV charging infrastructure be off-grid, locally generated, locally stored and locally delivered, powered by 100% renewable energy. We expect to continue to deepen and expand our government business in the U.S. and globally.”

The federal fleet is comprised of approximately 657,500 vehicles. President Biden’s Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This is prioritizing and accelerating a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the United States Postal Service.

Beam products can be procured through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing. Beam Global products are also on GSA's Disaster Purchasing Program which allows state and local government entities to buy directly from all GSA Schedules to facilitate disaster preparation, response, or major disaster recovery.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition of Amiga, its expected benefits, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf1faa7b-1d2f-4998-ae7e-281f530cfde3