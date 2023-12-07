FREEDOMPAY AND CITI RETAIL SERVICES JOIN FORCES TO EMPOWER CONSUMERS WITH CHOICE AT THE POINT-OF-SALE WITH CITI PAY

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies has collaborated with Citi Retail Services, one of North America’s largest and most experienced retail payments and credit solution providers, to enable Citi Pay® products at the point of purchase for interested merchants. This collaboration provides consumers with flexibility in selecting their preferred lending solutions at the point-of-sale, further enhancing their shopping experience.

The relationship reflects a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, leveraging FreedomPay’s robust technology and Citi’s expertise in payments to bring forth a seamless, user-friendly experience for consumers and merchants alike. The collaboration sets the stage for a new era of choice and flexibility in point-of-sale lending, where consumers can be in control of their financial decisions, and merchants can offer a broader range of ways to pay including a digital-only credit card and monthly installment loan to meet their customers’ needs.

“We are excited to work with Citi Retail Services to offer Citi Pay products, giving consumers the ability to make personalized choices when it comes to their lending solutions,” said Chris Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. “Our collaboration underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge commerce technology that empowers consumers and merchants, ultimately improving the overall shopping experience.”

Citi Pay products can help inform customer purchase decisions by giving them the flexibility to finance purchases based on what works best for their budgets. By joining forces with FreedomPay, Citi Retail Services aims to expand the reach of its Citi Pay products and provide convenient digital payment products to a new cohort of merchants and customers.

“Our collaboration with FreedomPay enables us to seamlessly integrate Citi Pay® Credit and Citi Pay® Installment Loan into merchants’ checkout experiences, making it easier for merchants of any size or scale to bring new payment options and more choice to their customers,” said Terry O’Neil, Head of Connected Commerce and Strategic Growth for Citi Retail Services. “We look forward to the opportunities the relationship will continue to unlock as we scale our embedded digital payment products over the coming months and years.”

